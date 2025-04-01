BMW F 900 R Cup to run until end of 2027 season

BMW Motorrad UK has committed to extend the ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup as a support class to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for a further two seasons, running until the end of the 2027 season.

As the BMW F 900 R Cup enters its third season in 2025, the Championship has provided high-excitement since its debut in 2023. Last season saw an average of 46 riders compete across nine-rounds, including WorldSBK support at Donington Park, with a unique Heat Race and Main Event race format. Derived to create an accessible, cost-effective, and highly competitive one-make series, the F 900 R Cup has showcased some extremely close racing across a talented depth of competitors, and has featured a number of high-profile guest riders including Troy Corser, Niall Mackenzie, and James Ellison.

Updated for 2025, the new F 900 R retains the same 105hp parallel-twin engine, but now with lighter wheels and refined geometry. The dynamic BMW F 900 R roadster is available to purchase from any BMW Motorrad UK retailer, at a total cost of £13,242 inc VAT, which includes a brand-new 2025 F 900 R, plus full race kit and ECU upgrade. Each bike will be offered with a standardised package of race-focused enhancements, including K-Tech fork internals, K-Tech rear shock, full Arrow exhaust, rearsets, quickshifter, and race bodywork, as seen in the last two seasons.

BMW Motorrad Financial Services now offer a finance package available to riders, designed to make the package more attainable for those interested in joining the series.

Finance is available at a competitive rate of 9.9% APR Representative, with a flexible length of term ranging from 24 to 60 months that customers can tailor to meet their needs. With a minimum deposit of just 15%, racers can secure their race bike with a manageable upfront payment. Racers interested in this opportunity are encouraged to contact their local BMW Motorrad dealer or visit: www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk/en/experience/motorsport/the-bmw-f-900-r-cup.html Advertisement

Representative Personal Loan example based over 36 months with 20% deposit:

Customer Deposit – £2,699.00

Monthly Payment – £345.71

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR said: “The series continues to gain momentum as we enter the third-season in the UK. We are very pleased to commit to the future running of this championship until the end of the 2027 season, so riders can prepare and compete accordingly. Alongside the updated bike for 2025, the introduction of a BMW Motorrad Financial Services finance package now offers potential riders the opportunity to secure their bike and spread the cost over a time period that suits them.”

2025 once more sees cash prizes for the championship total £56,000 across the nine-round championship – allocated at each round for the Heat Races, the R&G Last Chance Qualifier and the Main Event.

In addition, the winner of the overall F 900 R Cup Championship will receive a brand-new BMW S 1000 RR; a production bike that could be used to progress into the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

As well as cash prizes on offer throughout the field, the conclusion of each F 900 R Cup Championship season sees the ‘Lee Nicholls Most Improved Rider’ awarded by BMW Motorrad UK to the rider who has shown most progress throughout the season. The recipient will win a set of made-to-measure BMW M Pro Race leathers, M Pro Race helmet, gloves, and boots from BMW Motorrad UK, totalling over £2,000 in value.

Entries for the 2025 series remain open for riders. Riders who wish to participate must hold a minimum ACU Clubman-grade licence, and should contact Lucy Hart at MSVR Lucy.Hart@msv.com to register their entry.

