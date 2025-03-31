On Saturday May 3, Ducatisti from all over the world will come together for #WeRideAsOne

On Saturday, May 3, “We Ride As One” is back: the global widespread event that brings together the Ducatisti community from all over the world to meet, get to know each other and celebrate their passion for the brand.

2025 will be the fourth edition of an event that has become a fixed date on the calendar for the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, which every first Saturday in May sees enthusiasts from every corner of the globe parade side by side along the most fascinating and evocative streets of their cities, transforming them into a stage of excitement and belonging to the great family of the Red bikes of Borgo Panigale.

Gatherings, panoramic tours, entertainment with music and many other experiences designed to give life to an unforgettable day and leave an indelible mark on streets all over the world. Ducati dealers are already at work to build unique, tailor-made programs for each location, marked by fun and a spirit of sharing. At their side, as always, are the Ducati Official Clubs, whose enthusiasm contributes to make #WeRideAsOne even more special, in a year that also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the birth of their community.

To take part in #WeRideAsOne and discover the local events of this unmissable day, all Ducatisti are invited to contact their trusted Ducati dealer or find their nearest one using the dealer locator, available on the dedicated section of the Ducati website.