Dixon goes back-to-back in COTA

The third round of the Moto2 World Championship saw Jake Dixon take his second win of the season in tricky conditions. This most recent success has earned the Brit the first back-to-back victory of his Moto2 career. Dixon was joined on the podium by Tony Arbolino and Alonso Lopez, making it a top-three lockout for the Boscoscuro chassis.

A rain spell in between the Moto3 and Moto2 races would throw a spanner in the works for many of the intermediate class riders. Due to it not being a complete downpour, there were split decisions about what tyres to opt for. Most riders, including Dixon, opted for the wet tyre option, whilst riders such as Manuel Gonzales and Joe Roberts decided to go for slicks.

It was immediately evident that wet tyres were the correct choice to make. As the slick option riders swiftly fell to the back of the pack, Elf Marc VDS’s Jake Dixon took full advantage of the conditions and, by lap five, had opened up a three-second lead. Advertisement

Once out front, Dixon did not look back, leaving Tony Arbolino and Alonso Lopez to fight it out over the remaining places on the podium.

By lap eight, Dixon had lapped the then championship leader, Manuel Gonzales.

It was a solid day all four of this year’s Moto3 graduates. Dani Holgado and Ivan Ortola were able to put in strong performances, with Holgado scoring another top ten, while Ortola picked up his first points of the year in sixth place. Reigning Moto3 world champion David Alonso and Ajo KTM’s Colijn Veijer also scored their first points of the season in the tenth and fourteenth, respectively.

Former Moto3 champion Izan Guevara put in a strong ride from twenty-sixth on the grid to end the race in fifth place.

Aron Canet crossed the line as the top Kalex rider, finishing the race in fourth place. This result now puts Canet second in the world championship after yet another solid performance.

Rounding out the points was Forward Racing’s Alex Escrig, who scored points for the second race in a row, which was an impressive start to the year for the Spanish rider.

Moto2 action will kick off again in two weeks’ time in Qatar, where Jake Dixon will look to build on current run of form.