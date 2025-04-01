Ride An Icon with Indian Scout now available from £145 per month and 5.9% APR finance

2024 Indian Scout 1133cc from £145 per month with 5.9% APR finance

2025 Indian Scout Bobber 1250cc from £165 per month with 7.9% APR finance

Indian Motorcycle UK has announced the Ride An Icon campaign, which offers one of the most legendary names in motorcycling from £145 per month with 5.9% PCP finance. With offers covering the 2024 Scout 1133cc and the all-new 2025 Scout 1250cc lineups, the campaign includes nine models, ranging from the classic lines of the Indian Scout to the thrilling riding experience of the performance-oriented 101 Indian Scout.

The Indian Scout is the most iconic American cruiser of all time, and whichever model the rider chooses, it delivers a unique combination of timeless American design with a renowned balance of power and control. In addition, included with every purchase of a new Indian Motorcycle is 12 months RAC Roadside cover, a Welcome Pack for first-time buyers including a pin and patch, plus lifetime membership to the Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR) community whose dealer-supported rider group organise planned rides, events, meetings, and other activities for owners to get together, socialise and share their passion for their motorcycles.

The Ride An Icon campaign is available on new 2024 Indian Scout and 2025 Indian Scout models registered from Apr 1 to June 30, 2025.

For full details of these and other offers, including finance examples for all models, terms and conditions, please visit the Offers page of the Indian Motorcycle UK website:

www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/offers/

To arrange a test ride, riders can visit their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership:

www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/find-a-dealer/map-view/

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Finance Examples

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY24 Indian Scout 1133cc in Maroon Metallic – 5.9% APR Representative CASH PRICE £13,295.00 DEPOSIT £2,648.03 DEPOSIT % 20% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £10,646.97 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £145.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £6,996.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £14,864.03 INTEREST RATE FIXED 5.71% REPRESENTATIVE APR 5.9% APR

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY25 Indian Scout Bobber 1250cc in Black Metallic – 7.9% APR Representative

CASH PRICE £13,195.00 DEPOSIT £2,598.45 DEPOSIT % 20% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £10,596.55 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £165.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £6,703.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £15,241.45 INTEREST RATE FIXED 7.59% REPRESENTATIVE APR 7.9% APR

OFFER Terms: Credit is subject to status and approval and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. Credit is provided by Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Finance figures are correct at time of quotation and may be subject to change. Black Horse Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered Number: 661204 England and Wales. Personal Contract Purchase you have the option at the end of the agreement to: (1) Return the motorcycle and not pay the Optional Final Repayment. In this example if the motorcycle has exceeded 12,333, a charge or 7.2p (including VAT at 20%) will apply per excess mile. If the motorcycle is in good condition (fair wear and tear accepted) and has not exceeded the maximum agreed mileage you will have nothing further to pay. (2) Pay the Optional Final Repayment to own the motorcycle or (3) Part exchange the motorcycle subject to settlement of your existing finance agreement; new finance agreements are subject to status. Minimum 10% deposit required, figures are correct at the time of publication and may be subject to change.

Campaign Promotional Offer. All Scout MY25 Models must be registered between the 1st April and 30th June 2025.

Demonstrators and Pre-Registered units are Excluded from this/these campaign/s.