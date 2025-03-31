H&h’s First Motorcycle Auction Of 2025 Achieves Impressive Sales Rate

Two hundred and forty classic motorcycles and vintage scooters were successfully hammered away by H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum on Wednesday 26th March.

The hugely successful auction ended with a very impressive sales rate of 95 per cent for classic motorcycles and 78 per cent for vintage scooters, with £1.53 million combined sales, and saw some incredible individual results.

This included a highly desirable 1930 Brough Superior SS100 Works MCC Edinburgh Trial Entry, ridden by marque founder George Brough himself, selling for the six-figure sum of £241,500, which was £41,500 above its lower estimate and the highest price achieved on the day.

Another big seller was an exquisitely restored 1955 Vincent Series C Black Shadowwhich found a new home for £35,075, which was £1,075 above its lower estimate.

There was also great excitement around the charitable auction of the last bike ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers – a 2023 BSA Gold Star – which was hammered away for £18,170 and led to rounds of applause in the auction hall in Solihull. Advertisement

Mike Davis, motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, said: “We’ve had an incredible start to 2025 with our first auction which was full of collectable classic motorcycles and vintage scooters.

“The high sales rate and packed auction hall clearly shows there’s a strong appetite for the right bikes, including those commanding a six-figure sum.”

Other motorcycle highlights included a very rare 1922 Coventry Eagle S68 fetching £12,075, which was above its lower estimate, and a 1982 Harris Kawasaki F1 Race Bike, hammered away for £10,810, also above its lower estimate.

Vintage scooters also performed strongly and a barn find 1969 Vespa (Douglas) SS90 Super Sprint was auctioned for £12,650, which was £4,650 above its lower estimate and the highest price achieved for a scooter on the day.

Scooters with celebrity connections that sold well included a 1965 Lambretta TV200, previously owned by world-famous cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, which found a new home for £8,833, and a 1957 Lambretta LD150 Mk3 owned by TV presenter Henry Cole, and which is being featured in a forthcoming episode of ‘Shed and Buried’, which was hammered away for £1,955.

For a full list of the results from H&H’s auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.

Meanwhile, owners of classic motorcycles and vintage scooters looking to benefit from the high levels of interest in H&H’s auction by selling with them at their next motorcycle and scooter sale at the National Motorcycle Museum, on 9th July, can contact the team to discuss their entry on 01925 210035 or email [email protected].