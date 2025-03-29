Lights to flag win for Oncu

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) converted his first WorldSSP pole position into the holeshot and from that point onwards he opened a commanding lead over the field.

Over the course of 17 laps he opened a margin that stretched to over 3.5s before controlling the margin to claim his first victory since Indonesia 2023.

Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) made a fast start from the second row of the grid to finish the opening lap in second position. The Italian rider enjoyed a combative race with Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) that was eventually settled by less than a second.

Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) finished fourth with Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) ending the race in fifth position.

Oncu will start Race 2 from pole position by virtue of his fastest lap. He’ll be joined on the front row of the grid by Mahias and Bendneyder.

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

“After my injury I thought everything was over. Kenan has always pushed me to never give up. We started from zero. Every time I wanted to give up, he pushed me harder. I just want to say a huge thank you to the Kenan Academy and my team. We’ve been working hard from morning to night, and I think this result is proof of that. I’m really proud .of the team and everyone involved. This is the result of their hard work and this victory is for them. The whole weekend has been really positive. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll be even stronger!”

Race 1 Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) 29’28.151

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.836s

3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +1.767s

4. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +3.801s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +9.630s

6. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +9.888s

