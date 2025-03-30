Fernandez delivers the win for KOVE

A ten rider group battled out a thrilling last lap battle with Benat Fernandez coming out on top by just 0.018s.

The Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove rider claimed a victory on his debut weekend in the Supersport 300 World Championship. Having claimed the Superpole on Friday and finishing fourth in Race 1 it was a fantastic weekend for the 17 year old Spaniard

Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) finished second in both races this weekend. The Spaniard claimed his eighth career podium as he finished ahead of teammate Antonio Torres to match their results from

Race 1

On the final lap Race 1 winner, Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing), crashed heavily at Turn 1. The incident came after contact with his teammate Phillip Tonn and led to contact with Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) with the Brazilian also crashing. Advertisement

Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki) crashed out on Lap 2 after an incident with Faerozi Toreqottullah (ProGP NitiRacing) at Turn 8. Having previously won five races in a row in Portimao Gennai left the opening weekend without any points.

Championship Highlights

Julio Garcia holds a two point lead from Fernandez with Torres in third position.

P1 – Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove)

“That was a crazy race! I was constantly overtaking. I’m not sure how I managed it because on the last last lap I went from the inside to the outside. I was second coming into the last corner and I focused on the slipstream in the last sector. I sacrificed the entry to the final corner to open the throttle earlier. That allowed me to catch the slipstream and overtake on the inside. I launched like a rocket to the finish line! This is my first race in SSP300 and I wasn’t expecting this result. It’s incredible. The work that my team puts in has been amazing.”

Race 2 Results

1. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) 1’55.021

2. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.018s

3. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) +0.095s

4. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.121s

5. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.133s

6. Phillip Tonn (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +0.166s

