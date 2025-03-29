Buis starts the season with a bang

The final season of the Supersport 300 World Championship started with a win for double champion Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing).

The Dutch rider claimed his 14th victory in the class after a race long battle that saw a ten rider fight at the front for most of the race.

The Kawasaki duo of Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) and Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) rounded out the podium finishers after less than a tenth of a second separated second to sixth position. The result was Garcia’s sixth podium finish and Torres’ second rostrum finished.

David Salvador retired from the race in the closing stages but the Team ProDina XCI rider had already set the fastest lap of the race. As a result he’ll start Race 2 from pole position ahead of Garcia and Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing).

P1 – Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

"We've been testing here and because of that we had a very good setup for this track. We were fast from Free Practice and that helped us to build a strong race pace. My pace was still good during the final laps and that allowed me to win the race. My goal is always to keep a little in reserve and then give everything at the end. This time, it worked out! There will be more competition tomorrow but let's enjoy today!".

Race 1 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 1’55.336

2. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.658s

3. Alvaro Torres (Team ProDina XCI) +0.663s

4. Bruno Fernández (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.676s

5. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.679s

6. Cameron Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.706s

