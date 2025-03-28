Oncu claims first career Superpole

A dominant Superpole performance saw Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) claim his first WorldSSP pole position.

The Turkish rider led the way by almost six tenths of a second to also deliver the first pole position for the Yamaha YZF-R9.

Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) qualified on the front row of the grid for the second time this season with the Frenchman finishing ahead of Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME air Racing).

Championship leaders Tom Booth-Amos (R PTR Triumph Factory Racing) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) qualified 15th and sixth fastest.

Having missed the opening round of the season Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) will start from the fourth row of the grid.

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

“I’m very happy because this is my first time on pole position. This is a very special moment for me because everyone was thinking that I would not come back again after my injuries. Kenan always said, ‘You will see, I will bring him back’ and we worked very hard to come back. Today’s result comes from working hard with Kenan, Toprak, and all the Turkish riders. I’m very happy to show that I’m back at the front and that I have had a fast pace all day. The bike is amazing and my team is the best because we have worked very hard to reach the top. Today is a great result but this is just the first step. The second step is tomorrow, and then Sunday is the third step. I want to win.”

Superpole Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) 1’42.944s

2. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.598s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.626s

4. Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) +0.659s

5. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.741s

6. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.776s

