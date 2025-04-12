BMW Motorrad UK Announces Return of the Retailer Roadshow for 2025

BMW Motorrad UK is bringing its 2025 range of motorcycles directly to riders once more, with a ‘Retailer Roadshow’ taking place across the UK from April to July.

The roadshow offers riders a unique opportunity to experience the latest BMW motorcycles for themselves, with a diverse fleet of 15 bikes from the 2025 BMW Motorrad model range to choose from, featuring everything from the thrilling performance of the new S 1000 RR, the adventure-ready GS range (including the Automated Shift Assistant option on both R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure), to the new for 2025 F 900 R.

At each roadshow, visitors can connect with BMW Motorrad experts, explore class-leading features and technology, and find the perfect model to suit their riding style – all within a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Scott Grimsdall, Head of Marketing & PR at BMW Motorrad UK commented: “The Retailer Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for customers to experience our motorcycles firsthand – whether you’re a long-time rider or discovering BMW Motorrad for the first time. It’s not just about the test rides, it’s also about connecting with passionate experts who are willing to share their extensive product knowledge, explore our latest innovations, and start the journey with a team that’s there to support every mile.”

Starting at Vines Guildford on Saturday 12th April, riders can book a test ride by following the below link, choosing a retailer of choice, followed by their chosen model and timeslot:

www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk/en/experience/events/demo-tour.html