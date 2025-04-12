Yamanaka takes maiden pole ahead of Kelso and Rueda

Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) has taken a first pole position at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, pipping Joel Kelso (LEVELUP- MTA) by just 0.041.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completes the front row as the grid sets us up for a stunner.

Q1: Fernandez looking for progress

After a stunning start to 2025, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) was a surprise name in Q1, but the #31 made it through to the fight for pole. Teammate David Almansa, however, beat him to the top spot and by several tenths.

The two Leopard riders were joined in Q2 by Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) and Stefano Nepa (SIC58 Squadra Corse) as the latter was passed fit in his review following his Friday crash.

Q2: the rush for pole

Yamanaka's lap came in with just under a minute left on the clock and the Japanese rider took over from Kelso on provisional pole. From there, no one could improve and there were also yellow flags out too after a crash for Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power). The 0.041 Yamanaka found on Kelso proved enough to keep that maiden pole, with Rueda bumped down to third but still taking that front row.

THE GRID

Behind that top three, Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) sits fourth and just ahead of Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), with rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the second row.

Fernandez came through from Q1 to take P7 with Almansa just behind him, and rookie Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) takes P9 in an impressive push for the top ten. The top ten is completed by Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team), just ahead of David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) as he looks for more when the lights go out.

