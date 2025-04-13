Oncu denies Manzi

A race long battle saw Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) take the spoils in Race 2 at Assen.

The Turkish rider led a Yamaha one-two ahead of Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing). The duo’s battle went down to the wire and was settled by a track limits penalty dropped Manzi one position after he exceed track limits at the final chicane.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) suffered issues with grip throughout the 18 lap race but finished on the podium in third position.

For much of the race the lead group consisted of ten riders. As the group started to splinter the majority stayed upright but Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) and Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) both crashed. Mahias was involved in an incident with Phillip Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) while Booth-Amos crashed at Turn 10 on Lap 16. The British rider remounted to finish 15th.

Championship Highlights

Manzi holds a 14 point lead from Bendsneyder with Booth-Amos third.

With their fourth win of the season Yamaha are 24 points ahead of MV Agusta in the Manufacturers Standings.

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

“I’m very happy. I was a little bit disappointed yesterday because we had the red flag and all the chaos. It was a tough day yesterday but we started today and I told myself, ‘let’s race smart.’ Before the race, Kenan and the whole team spoke to me and told me to be careful and I listened to them. I want to thank my team, because last night they worked like crazy, and today they gave me an incredible bike. It was very emotional for me and I placed the Turkish flag in the gravel because I wanted to say, ‘Now I’m back.’ I can finally say that all the bad memories are behind me.”

Race 2 Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.012s

3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +3.150s

4. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +3.422s

5. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +5.131s

6. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +5.997s

