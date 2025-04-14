Two textile jackets in Richa’s Stradale collection

Designed for riders seeking a combination of style, protection and comfort, Richa’s brand-new sports-focussed Stradale collection offers both leather and textile options, tailored to meet the modern rider.

Understanding that riders would like the Stradale ‘look’ but with the versatility of a textile outer, Richa has launched two textile jackets as part of the Stradale collection – the Stradale Tex WP Jacket and the Stradale Mesh Jacket.

Stradale Tex WP Jacket

The Stradale Tex WP Jacket is built to keep wearers comfortable and protected, no matter the conditions. Its high-performance, abrasion-resistant polyester outer fabric ensures durability and safety, while the mesh placket behind the outer flap provides excellent frontal ventilation, maintaining breathability even in demanding environments.

Designed with comfort in mind, the jacket features a soft neoprene finish on the collar and sleeves, eliminating irritation and enhancing its sporty feel. For impact protection, D3O® L1 armor is integrated into the shoulders and elbows (upgradable to L2), with the option to add D3O® L1 or L2 divided chest and back protectors for comprehensive coverage. Advertisement

Stylish and functional, the Stradale Tex WP Jacket is the perfect choice for riders seeking waterproof versatility, comfort, and advanced protection.

Available in sizes S-4XL in a choice of Black/White and Black/White/Red, the Stradale Tex WP Jacket has an RRP from £159.99.

Stradale Mesh Jacket

With the sun making a welcome appearance in the UK sky, those riders looking for optimal airflow while maintaining protection, need look no further than the Stradale Mesh Jacket. Made with high-performance, abrasion- resistant polyester outer fabric, this jacket ensures durability without heavyweight fabrics. Large mesh panels provide exceptional ventilation, keeping wearers cool and comfortable on every ride.

Adding to its comfort, the jacket features a soft neoprene finish on the collar and sleeves, preventing chafing and delivering a sleek, sporty feel. Safety is prioritised with D3O® L1 protection at the shoulders and elbows (upgradable to L2), offering reliable impact resistance while maintaining flexibility. For enhanced protection, riders can upgrade with optional D3O® L1 or L2 chest and back protectors.

Perfect for sporty riders seeking lightweight comfort and advanced safety features, the Stradale Mesh Jacket is a great go-to for summer adventures.

There are two colour options to choose from – Black and Black/Red – in sizes S-4XL, with an RRP from £139.99.

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com