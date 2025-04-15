Beta Tools UK & Ireland reveals 2025 product expansion, and Actions Industrial, Automotive and Beta Worker promotions

Beta Tools UK & Ireland is excited to announce its 2025 ‘Beta Worker’, ‘Actions Industrial’ and ‘Actions Automotive’ campaigns. The three promotions offer professionals and enthusiasts excellent savings across Beta Tools’ vast product range, which has expanded by an additional 900 new tools for 2025.

The latest product ranges within Beta Worker, Actions Industrial and Actions Automotive each offer distinct advantages tailored to specific professional needs, and maintain the brand’s reputation for quality, innovation, and reliability which it has proudly held for over a century.

The Actions Industrial and Actions Automotive promotions each focus on key Beta Tools products designed for both the industrial and automotive markets. This includes a mix of essential hand tools, workshop equipment, furniture products, insulated tools, Beta workwear and more.

Featuring in the latest Actions promotions is the updated RSC50 2.0 workshop furniture. The new RSC50 2.0 equipment is designed and manufactured in Beta's Italian factories, with the utmost attention to detail and choice of quality materials.

The new range comprises preassembled furniture combinations, as well as offering customers the choice to design a bespoke workplace via the online configurator. The choice of multiple under-bench modules, wall-mounted cabinets and furnishing accessories are available to create the perfect working environment for every space.

Beta Worker is dedicated to professionals and enthusiasts who demand high performance and durability, at an exceptional quality-to-price ratio, and includes toolboxes, cases and trolleys, as well as an assortment of containers, hand tools and accessories.

A key new product among the Beta Worker range is the BW C04 BOX-A VU – a mobile roller cab with six drawers featuring an assortment of 196 tools for universal use, in soft EVA foam trays. The BW C04 BOX-A VU is the ideal starter box and tools for both apprentices and enthusiasts looking for excellent quality at a competitive price point.

Alongside the active promotions, Beta Tools UK & Ireland has also revealed its full price list for the year, inclusive of all 16,000+ high quality products. Beta Tools continues its legacy of innovation by introducing over 900 new or evolved tools, reinforcing its commitment to offering professionals the latest advancements in hand tools and equipment.

This includes the RSC55 workshop equipment as used by supercar restorer and YouTube sensation, Mat Armstrong, in his dedicated supercar workshop. The top-of-the-range RSC55 equipment features modular workshop combinations allowing customers to create a modern work environment customised to fit any space and storage needs.

Customers can view the Actions Industrial promotion here and the Actions Automotive promotion here. Full information on the Beta Worker promotion can be found here, with the full 2025 price list available here. Both Actions promotions and Beta Worker campaign end on 29th August 2025.

For organisations interested in partnering with Beta Tools UK & Ireland on fitting workshop, warehouse or factory installations, please contact sales@beta-tools.com.