Ultraviolette Gears Up for Launch in UK & Benelux: Announces MotoMondo as Official Distributor Partner.

Ultraviolette is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MotoMondo, partnering with them as the official importer and distributor for the United Kingdom and Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg).

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ultraviolette’s global expansion journey, bringing its performance electric motorcycles, starting with the acclaimed F77 MACH 2, to European markets. MotoMondo, with its robust experience in representing premium motorcycle brands and deep market knowledge, is well-positioned to spearhead Ultraviolette’s entry and growth in these regions.

“We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the UK and Benelux,” said Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette.

“This marks a pivotal step in our global journey, as we take the Ultraviolette brand beyond India and into some of the most mature and discerning motorcycling markets in the world. MotoMondo’s track record in building and growing premium motorcycle brands in Europe makes them the ideal partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key markets. Their deep-rooted understanding of the region, coupled with a passion for innovation and riding culture, ensures that the Ultraviolette ecosystem—from product experience to aftersales support—will be world-class from day one. This is just the beginning, and we’re incredibly excited about what lies ahead.”

Jan Ykema, managing director of MotoMondo, states: “We are proud to bring Ultraviolette, the most advanced electric motorcycle brand of the world, to the UK and Benelux. Their technology is unprecedented and we have only just seen the beginning! Ultraviolette will disrupt the current motorcycle market by offering a real alternative for all combustion engines”

Introducing the F77 MACH 2 Recon:

Ultraviolette’s flagship model, the F77 Mach2 Recon, delivers impressive performance with 30kW power (40HP) and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) of torque—enough for swift acceleration, smooth handling, and a top speed of 86 mph (139 km/h). Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack, the F77 offers a range of up to 144 miles (231 km) under WMTC standards.

The bike also features cutting-edge technologies, including multiple riding modes, regenerative braking, and an advanced stability control system. Despite the maximum electrical power of 40HP the F77 MACH 2 is homologated as an A1 motorcycle which allows riders to ride the F77 with only a compulsory basic training (CBT) or A1, A2 or A motorcycle driving licence.

Safety and connectivity:

This flagship model comes with an extensive safety and connectivity package. The Violette AI system provides real-time diagnostics, motion alerts, crash detection, and remote lockdown capabilities. These features make the F77 MACH 2 not only a sporty choice but also a wise one.

Introductory price in the UK:

The F77 MACH 2 Recon will have a RRP of £ 9,399- (key on hand). However, for a limited time Ultraviolette is offering the F77 MACH 2 at an introductory price starting from £8,499 only. This exclusive pricing applies to pre-bookings confirmed before June 30th, 2025. Act now to take advantage of this special introductory price, as it’s available only for a short time.

Warranty and Reliability:

Ultraviolette offers a unique warranty of up to 62,000 miles (100,000 km) or 5 years on the battery and drivetrain, along with a standard vehicle warranty of 18,600 miles (30,000 km) or 3 years on other components. This demonstrates the brand’s confidence in the durability and quality of its products.

About Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette (UV) is an innovator in future-ready Electric Vehicle Platforms and Battery Technology. Infused with Aviation DNA, this enterprise was conceived in 2016 by the founders, Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. Ultraviolette is backed by a spectrum of global investors, including Lingotto (a subsidiary of EXOR N.V., renowned for its majority or controlling stakes in iconic brands and global leaders such as Ferrari, Stellantis, CNH Industrial, Iveco Group, The Economist Group, Via, and Juventus), Qualcomm Ventures, Zoho Corporation, TVS Motors, and Speciale Invest. For more information, visit https://www.ultraviolette.com/

About MotoMondo

MotoMondo has over 25 years of experience in the import, distribution, and marketing of motorcycles. With a strong dealer network and a focus on collaboration with its partners, MotoMondo is well-positioned to put the new Ultraviolette brand on the map in Northern Europe.

Visit https://motomondo.com/ultraviolet