NEXX Carbon Adventure Helmet

New from European manufacturer NEXX, the X.LIFECOUNTRY CARBON is a modular adventure helmet that delivers the perfect combination of off-road capability and touring convenience, with ultralight carbon fibre construction and a flip-up chin bar.

AEROSPACE-GRADE CARBON CONSTRUCTION

Designed and made entirely in Europe, the X.LIFECOUNTRY features the NEXX ultralight X-PRO 3K carbon fibre shell. Developed using aerospace technology, this next-generation composite creates a helmet that’s low weight – just 1875g – while maintaining high impact resistance. It’s ECE 22.06 certified, and comes in two shell sizes for the smallest and lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

ADVENTURE-OPTIMISED DESIGN

Fully adventure riding ready, the adjustable peak is aerodynamically-shaped to reduce buffeting and vibrations at higher speeds, There’s also a removable and adjustable peak extension for riders who prefer extra coverage.

The visor aperture features NEXX’s X-Sensus Vision philosophy, so is 15% larger than standard for improved peripheral vision – crucial when tackling varied terrain as well as busy urban areas.

The visor itself is ready to accept a Pinlock 120XLT anti-fog insert, which is supplied as standard with the X.LIFECOUNTRY CARBON. Behind it sits a flip-down sun visor to deal with glare, and a second 80% Smoke visor is also supplied as standard.

DUAL HOMOLOGATED

The flip-front mechanism features an easy-to-access button – perfect for quick interactions at fuel stops, border crossings or navigation checks.

The Super Locker pivot system ensures the chin bar remains securely locked when raised. It’s Dual Homologated, so is legal to use in both the open and closed position in UK roads.

ENGINEERED FOR COMFORT

Airflow is taken care of by adjustable ventilation ports front and back, and the patent-pending NEXX Mid Airflow Chamber. This creates a gap between inner and outer EPS layers, for efficient circulation of fresh air while venting hot air through rear exhaust ports.

The interior is made from soft-touch X.MART Dry fabric, which also keeps the wearer cool and dry. It’s fully removable and washable, for season-long freshness.

The three-dimensional construction is tailored to contour perfectly around the head, featuring anti-noise cheek pads and the Morpho fit system for a custom fit in the cheeks.

ADVANCED SOUNDPROOFING

Long-distance comfort is taken care of by NEXX’s noise reduction system. Vortex generators on the chin section minimize aerodynamic drag, while the Silent Travel Seal provides dual rubber sealing around both the visor and modular face section. Complemented by integrated Anti-Noise cheek pads and neck roll, it significantly reduces rider fatigue on extended journeys.

COMMUNICATION AND ACTION CAMERA READY

Adventure riders who want to stay connected can easily integrate NEXX’s new X-COM3 Series communication systems. Two options are available: the standard X-COM3 with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, or the premium X-COM3 PRO featuring 2.0 Mesh Technology and world-class sound by Harman Kardon.

The X.LIFECOUNTRY also comes equipped with two dedicated mounting brackets for action cameras on both top and side positions, making it simple to document adventures without additional accessories.

The NEXX X.LIFECOUNTRY CARBON is available in two versions: the carbon-finish ZERO PRO at £579.99 and the TERRA, which sells for £539.99 in four graphic schemes.

Both are available in sizes XS to XXXL and come complete with a Pinlock 120XLT insert, Peak Extension, Action Camera Mounts and a second 80% Smoked Visor.

For full specifications and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk