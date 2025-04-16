Seedings announced for TT 2025 as preparations pick up pace.

The countdown to TT 2025 is well and truly out of its winter slumber. The course is a hive of activity as works are undertaken to prepare it for use by machines capable of hitting 200mph along Sulby Straight. The seeded riders have been announced and whilst the usual stars are there; we have some changes in teams and new names to ponder.

The Superbike, Superstock and Senior races for 1000cc machines will attract most attention; but it is the Supersport and Supertwin races that have most technical interest and promise of the most riders with podium chances.

John McGuinness retains the number 1 plate for the Superbike (his 112th start); Superstock and Senior races. He may no longer be a race winner; but his best lap of 132.701mph (from 2015) puts him 9th on the all-time list. He was close to matching that last year; and doing so this year could see another top 6 finish. Davo Johnson has the Platinum Club Racing (works) Kawasaki with which to chase John. A crash ruined his chances in last year’s event; a trouble free run will see him close to the top 6 in these classes. Fourth on the all time speed charts, Dean Harrison retains number 3. He has a year’s experience on the Hondas behind him and will be a real challenger for victory in all of his races.

Jamie Coward takes the 4 plate; he has moved away from Honda power to ride BMW machines for KTS Racing. With a best lap of 132.696mph; a trouble free run could see him in; or very close to the top 6. A class act, his best chances of a podium finish seem to lie in the smaller capacity classes. James Hillier has been allocated 5; but the collapse of the WTF team has him looking for machinery at present. 29 times winner Michael Dunlop has his favoured number 6 and latest skeet suggests that he will have BMW power this year in his Superbike / Senior machinery. On his day he is unbeatable; he had the Superbike Race in his pocket last year; until that pit stop. Chasing Michael will be Josh Brookes; he had his machine sorted for the Senior last year and produced a great ride to claim second; putting himself 4th fastest on the all-time list in the process. He has moved to the proven Jackson Racing team; with Honda power replacing BMW. He seems nailed on for top six finishes; with another podium a strong possibility.

Winner of the Senior TT, and the one Superstock Race last year, Davey Todd realised his potential. Third fastest of all time; he will benefit from being in the 8TEN (works BMW) Racing team with Peter Hickman and should add to his victory total. Between Davey and Peter Hickman (number 10 as usual) will be Mike Browne. He is a class rider; he set the first 130mph lap by an Aprilia last year; but has moved to the MLav Racing BMW machines for this year. Quiet and understated he could well challenge the established order if the bike set up is spot on. Peter Hickman is the outright lap record holder and will be expecting more victories this year; do not bet against him doing so.

2023 was ruined by illness for Conor Cummins; his parting from Padgetts did the same last year. He has joined up with the well-respected Burrow’s Engineering team and after many years with Honda power; switches to BMW this year. If the BMW is to his liking, he could add to his podium tally; should he win one there will not be a dry eye on the island. Right behind him comes 16 times winner Ian Hutchinson. His cautious approach to returning to racing following his stroke will hopefully bear fruit and allow this great rider to be close to the sharp end on the MLav BMW. Dominic Herbertson has the number 13 plate; but; as of today; he has no 1000cc machines to ride; hopefully he will secure a ride in the very near future.

Craig Neve has the Bathams Hondas for the big bike classes; he has the benefit of advice from 7 times winner Michael Rutter; top notch machinery, and should raise his best lap speed to over 132mph this year. Rob Hodson retains the SMT Hondas; a winner of the Classic Superbike Race at the MGP, he will be aiming for the top 10. James Hind is seeded in the big bike classes for the first time; brilliant on the smaller capacity machinery; if he gels with the Hondas; he could gain a top 10 finish; given a fair wind. Senior Classic MGP winner Shaun Anderson stays with Team Classic Suzuki; an established 130mph lapper he will come close to the top 10. Philip Crowe stays with the Handtrans BMW team and will be looking to finally crack the 130mph barrier. Nathan Harrison is to ride under his own banner; but with support from Honda UK. The double MGP winner will be another looking to raise his best to over 130mph; my belief is that he will do so. Paul Jordan completes the seeds; he is a top 6 contender on the smaller machines; but for the large capacity classes his target will be to crack 130mph this year.

Outside of the seeds, my idea of a dark horse is French rider Almaric Blanc; his progress to date has been mightily impressive.

The Supersport races see Paul Jordan at number 1; John McGuinness no longer rides in the class; he has the Jackson Honda under him and should be able to finish in the top 10. Davo Johnson has the CD / MSS Kawasaki machines to ride; better on the big bikes he may not make the top 10 in these races. Dean Harrison; third fastest ever in the class; has the official Honda machines and could add to his one victory in the class. Jamie Coward has factory backing on the KTS / Macadam Triumph. He was the fastest of the Triumph riders last year and given the machine’s showing in WSB; he is a real contender for the podium. James Hillier has number 5 but no machine as yet; surely someone will provide a competitive machine to a consistent top 6 finisher. Michael Dunlop is number 6; class lap record holder; he has won all of the post-covid races and will start as favourite; down to ride a Ducati Panagale; he may revert to his Yamaha when the chips are down.

Josh Brookes at 7 has Jackson Racing Hondas for these races. He is a dark horse; his best lap came back in 2018; but as a former British Champion he is a definite top 6 contender. Davey Todd retains 8; he set the best ever TT lap by a Ducati during last year’s races; his switch to Padgett Honda machinery something of surprise; nonetheless he is a certainty for a podium finish. Mike Browne at 9 is class; he beat Michael in this class at the S100 last year; I expect him to be in the top 6 in at least one of the races. Peter Hickman has his favourite number 10 on the Trooper Triumph. Beset by mapping issues last year; the second 130mph lapper in the class will be the man most likely to end Michael’s domination this year; if the bike issues have been solved. Then it is two Ducatis; Conor Cummins has the Burrow’s machine; and Ian Hutchinson has the RK Racing machine. Conor is probably better suited to the Ducati than the smaller Honda machines; he will be a top 6 contender. Hutchy is pure class; but may have to settle for a top 10 finish this year.

Dom Herbertson is machine hunting for this class; so, 13 may not appear on the grid. Craig Neve has the Batham’s Triumph; a rising star he will be in the top 10. Rob Hodson is 30th on the all time list; this does not reflect what he is capable of on the SMT Yamaha. James Hind (16) and Shaun Anderson (17) have Suzuki power; Hind is the faster and he should be in the top 10; with the top 6 a possibility. Three locals complete the seedings; double MGP winner Michael Evans has the Smith Racing Triumph; he should finish in the top 10 and raise his best to the 128mph level. Nathan Harrison is another MGP double winner; on his own Honda he should finish in the top 15; as could rising star Ryan Cringle; he has the Parker Yamaha for his third crack at the event.

The Supertwin races should be compulsive viewing. Paul Jordan leads the contenders away on the Jackson Racing Aprilia; past form suggests that he will challenging for a podium finish. Pierre-Yves Bian; a podium finisher in 2023, when mentored by Hicky; has yet to announce what he will ride. Given a competitive machine, top 6 finishes could be his. Past winner in this class Michael Rutter will be campaigning the Batham’s Yamaha; he will be top 6; but an 8th TT win may be beyond him on the unproven Yamaha. Jamie Coward has his best chance of a maiden TT victory in this class. He pushed Michael all the way in 2019; losing by just 1.3s and is second on the fastest laps chart at 122.520mph. His Stewart Racing Kawaski will be one of the fastest machines on track; he is certain to go close. Mikey Evans has the 5 plate on his Dafabet Kawasaki. This proven mount will give Mikey his best chance of a podium finish. Michael Dunlop has number 6. It has been a case of Michael finishes, Michael wins. He has the superb Paton at his disposal; but may have to raise his lap record if he is to add to his tally in this class. Adam McLean is rewarded for his fine rides last year with the number 7 plate. He seemed back to his best at the Classic MGP so could claim a top 6 finish. Davey Tood on a Padgett Kawasaki is an unexpected package; Padgetts prepare great bikes; Davey is a great rider; they seem set to go close.

Mike Browne (9) has two podium finishes to his name in this class and should have won one. His KMR Kawasaki is likely to be the fastest bike in the race; if it lasts the distance he should add to his podium tally. Peter Hickman (10) stays with the Swan Yamaha; a year’s development should have erased most of last year’s top speed deficit and give Hicky at a least a podium chance in each race. Local star Joe Yeardsley (11) is rewarded for his wonderful debut last year; he is still relatively inexperienced, but could go close to the top 6 on the Scott Aprilia. Barry Furber (12) has the DC Yamaha; he goes under the radar but is definitely a top 6 prospect. Dominic Herbertson’s only confirmed ride is on the Paton of new team Melbray Racing. Third fastest of the riders entered (5th overall); he is a live contender if he gels with the bike. Stefano Bonetti (14) and Rob Hodson (15) have Paton machinery; Bonetti has a podium finish to his name; but he and Hodson may have top 10 finishes as their targets in this competitive field. South African Allan Venter (16) rides the TH Racing Kawasaki; he is an accomplished rider and should gain a silver replica. Victor Lopez (17) is exciting to watch, with the ILR team behind him a top 10 may be possible. The seedings are completed by three Italian riders who; like Lopez; have come up through the MGP. Andrea Majola – Vas Engine Paton; Maurizio Bottalico – ILR Paton; and Francesco Curringa – Delmo Yamaha. All will be hoping to secure national bragging rights and top 12 finishes.

The Sidecar class is in a state of flux; Dave Molyneux has retired, as have past winners Conrad Harrison and John Holden. Another former winner and past World Champion Tim Reeves has been forced to withdraw from this year’s event. Also missing will be Alan Founds; a podium finisher last year. The numbers allocated may not be the starting order because that will be decided on practice times. Wearing the number 1 plate will be last year’s double winners Ryan and Callum Crowe on the Opul Solutions / Kelproperties LCR Honda. Number 2 has been allocated to Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley who will be keen to add a win to their podium tally of 7. They campaign the rebadged AWB Engineering DDM Honda. Ben Birchall; lap record holder and 14 times winner has the number 3 plate. As hinted at the S100 launch; Kevin Rousseau will be concentrating solely on the World Championships. To replace him Ben has signed Patrick Rosney; the long-time partner of Lewis Blackstock. Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie have the number 4 plate on the ARC LCR Kawasaki; these lads are seriously fast and will be aiming to grab their first podium finish this year. Lewis Blackstock has number 5; he and new passenger Oscar Lawrence will have to gel quickly to gain a top 6 finish on the Dave Holden LCR Yamaha. Fastest newcomers of all time last year; double World Champions; Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement return to try to secure a podium finish. Steve and Matty Ramsden have the 7 plate; they could well secure a top six finish. John Saunders and Vicky Cooke have number 8 on their Toutes Directions LCR Yamaha; top 10 their likely position. Daryl Gibson has returned to the chair for brother Gary after two years of driving his own outfit. Double British Champion and winner of several World Championship races, Steve Kershaw is this year’s star debutant. His passenger will be Rhys Gibbons, who made his debut last and secured third and fourth place finishes with Alan Founds. It will be interesting to compare their performance this year with that of Ellis / Clement last year; matching their pace would be some achievement.