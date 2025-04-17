Jorge Martín, continuously improving his hemopneumothorax

Following the incident during the recent Qatar GP, rider Jorge Martín suffered a hemopneumothorax associated with multiple rib fractures.

The rider’s clinical condition is showing a slow but steady improvement following medical examinations at the circuit’s medical centre and later at Hamad General Hospital. He is currently under observation as the pleuropulmonary trauma required immediate drainage to allow lung re-expansion. The rib fractures are causing significant pain and are an additional limitation to basic physical activity.

To date, the situation is being monitored step by step. It is essential that the lung is stably expanded; only then will it be detached from mechanical aspiration and the drainage will remain in place. After a further x-ray check, it will be possible to remove the drainage. Once the safest conditions have been established, an assisted return to Europe will then be organized.

Aprilia Racing has consulted with the doctors at Hamad General Hospital, and with Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director, and Franco Perona, Medical Director of Lifenet Healthcare; Aprilia Racing’s partner, to ensure that first and foremost the patient and rider has the best possible care, a fundamental element for a perfect psychophysical recovery.

At the conclusion of the more invasive treatments, a supervised recovery process will be required, led by the medical team and including pain management therapy, respiratory physiotherapy, and continuous cardiovascular monitoring.

A further update will be provided in the event of any significant developments. Lorenzo Savadori will replace Jorge Martin for the upcoming Grand Prix at Jerez de la Frontera.

JORGE MARTÍN

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported me. These have been difficult days, but now I’m starting to move a bit more and feel better, although the pain is still intense. I’d like to thank Aprilia, my fans and everyone who is helping me. I will continue to fight to be one of the strongest ever”.

ÁNGEL CHARTE, MOTOGP MEDICAL DIRECTOR

“Jorge Martín remains in the intensive care unit at Hamad Hospital. His injuries are progressing satisfactorily. The chest drainage for his hemopneumothorax is progressing favorably. His pain is under control, despite the rib fractures he has. For now, he must continue with the pulmonary drainage process until it is 90% resolved. After that, it will take some days before he can be transferred by medical aircraft to our hospital. He is also in a cheerful and strong mood. We must give him time until the clinical process is resolved, so that he can be transferred”.

FRANCO PERONA, LIFENET CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

“Jorge Martín is currently undergoing rib pain relief and drainage therapy, which has had a significant positive effect on the re-expansion of his lung following the pneumothorax. Dr Ángel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director, has been providing the rider with maximum support and we would like to take this opportunity to thank him. As the Official Medical Partner of Aprilia Racing, Lifenet Healthcare will continue to be available to help manage this difficult moment as we await Martín’s functional recovery phase and his return to the track”.