After 16 Hours: Victory-chasing Kawasaki Webike Trickstar holding firm at Le Mans

Kawasaki Webike Trickstar has made it to the 16-hour mark of the 24 Heures Motos with its overnight lead intact as it continues its push for a first FIM Endurance World Championship victory since it won at Le Mans in 2019.

Banking another 10 points for being ahead at the second intermediate point of the EWC season opener, Kawasaki Webike Trickstar holds a two-lap advantage over Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team thanks to the combined efforts of riders Mike Di Meglio, Grégory Leblanc and Román Ramos.

Having entered the podium fight with a series of rapid times from Corentin Perolari, and Alan Techer in the early hours of the morning, F.C.C. TSR Honda France’s hopes of a podium finish were dashed when Perolari crashes at 05h16 local time. More than 30 minutes were spent in the pits while repairs were made with a second stop required shortly after the squad re-joined.

With F.C.C. TSR Honda France out of contention, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team maintains its grip of third place ahead of ERC Endurance and MAXXESS by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul, the latter outfits battling to finish as the top independent.

ERC Endurance, which is back in the EWC for 2025 after a season away, lost time in the second hour with a rear brake issue. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team led nearing the second hour of the race only to crash when Sylvain Guintoli was forced onto a wet part of the track while lapping another competitor. Advertisement

National Motos Honda FMA holds a seven-lap advantage in the race to win the Dunlop-equipped Superstock category. It’s sixth overall after 16 hours, with Dafy-RAC 41-Honda next.

Despite being delayed by multiple crashes, Yoshimura SERT Motul reached the 16-hour point in eighth place followed by Team Bolliger Switzerland, which lost ground on the opening lap when Alex Toldedo fell at the Dunlop chicane, followed by an unscheduled pitstop in the early stages. Team18 Sapeurs Igol CMS Motostore rounds out the top 10.

In the new-for-2025 production-based FIM Endurance World Trophy, Team Super Moto Racing heads ARTEC after Green Team 42 Lycee Sainte Claire retired following a heavy crash at 17h20.

With the rain and damp conditions that led to a spate of accidents during the opening six hours subsiding, the major issue in the night came in the 15th hour when oil dropped on the track by the Pitlane Endurance Yamaha following a mechanical failure led to the safety being deployed for more than 30 minutes to enable an extensive clean up by track officials.

For more info check out our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page Endurance World Championship

or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of Endurance World Championship