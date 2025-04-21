The State of Play as MotoGP Arrives in Jerez

Historically all about horsepower, when the most exciting sport on Earth is in town, it’s of a different kind: welcome to the Spanish GP!

Four overseas events to start the season become history and our European tour begins. MotoGP™ has been nothing short of Faster, Forward, Fearless in 2025 with storylines, clashes, rivalries and surprises all featuring but this is where the season really gets into its stride. Starting in the Iberian Peninsula, one of the most historic battlegrounds gets us underway: Jerez, Spain. The Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto has seen just about everything in its time on the calendar and if last year’s gloves-off scrap is anything to go by, 2025 will be another history maker.

ANOTHER CLASSIC ON THE HORIZON?

Retaking the Championship lead last time out under the lights with a double in the desert, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) leads the way by 17 points over his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP). Both head to their home Grand Prix and both are set to be in contention for victory. It’s a bittersweet track for Marc, winner at Jerez three times in the premier class but then the site of his career-defining arm injury in 2020. Having nearly settled the score with the track last year but beaten by current teammate Francesco Bagnaia, is another head-to-head on the cards in 2025? Pecco trails Alex Marquez by nine points after his fight through the field on Sunday night in Qatar and with him being the winner of the Spanish Grand Prix for the last three seasons, can he repeat his performance from last year and defeat his teammate in another head-to-head?

STARS OF 2025 IN CONTENTION

Inside the top four in all Grands Prix so far in 2025, it really has been a rebirth of form for Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team); the Italian was P4 in the Sprint at Jerez in 2024 and has a podium from 2021 to his name. The #21 led more laps than anyone else at Lusail on Sunday and will be a dark horse for Round 5. Johann Zarco’s (CASTROL Honda LCR) giant-killing performances haven’t gone unrewarded as he’s sixth in the standings and looking to make a splash at the track where Honda were competitive at in 2024. He’s just behind Morbidelli’s teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who after a Qatar Grand Prix to forget, seeks redemption in Andalusia, having won at Jerez in 2021’s Moto2™ Grand Prix.

HOME HEROES

Besides the Marquez brothers, there’s a raft of Spanish stars for the fans to get behind. Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was back to his best and looking competitive at Lusail and despite his P2 being stripped away for a tyre pressure infringement, he’ll hope to be a feature at the front again. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) gears up for his home Grand Prix after an improved Sunday at Lusail whilst fellow Murcian rider Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was outstanding under the lights and came away with top five finishes in both the Grand Prix and the Sprint.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is starting to find his form again whilst the likes of Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) add to a strong force of full-time home riders. Unfortunately, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) is out injured after a crash on his return at Lusail, so Lorenzo Savadori steps in again. Whether Augusto Fernandez once again replaces Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira at Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP is yet to be confirmed.

DON’T RULE THEM OUT

Steps forward for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) showcased the #20 back in the podium fight in Qatar and Jerez is the place of his first MotoGP victory in 2020. Aprilia duo Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) hope for a revival after a miserable Lusail, although both found gains in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Bezzecchi was on the podium at Jerez last year, whilst Ogura clinched Moto2 honours in 2022.

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) has been consistent and scored points in every Grand Prix thus far in 2025 and hopes to keep that streak running, whilst you can never rule out Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with the South African on the rostrum two years ago. Fellow KTM star Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was fifth last year at Jerez and if he can qualify better, may be able to repeat his top ten performances. A first round without points for Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) is something he’ll have forgotten quickly, as he heads to Jerez where he was on the podium in 2023 and a winner in 2021. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) continues his quest for his and Thailand’s first MotoGP points.

Marc’s made his mark in 2025 but his teammate now arrives at one of his most successful circuits on the calendar; 2024’s Spanish Grand Prix was up there with many classics before – 2013, 2005, 1996 and more. If last year was the trailer, 2025 movie is going to be spectacular. Jerez always delivers but will it be a perfect homecoming for the #93 or a fourth straight Jerez victory for the #63? Don’t miss a lap of the Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España!

