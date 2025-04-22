New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock Now

From B-roads to bubble baths!
MINT Foaming Chain Cleaner
OC213 RRP: £9.99
Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner creates a rich, clinging foam that lifts away dirt and debris, leaving your bike chain clean and also smelling minty fresh.
Specifically formulated to penetrate deep into the chain links to remove stubborn dirt, grime and oil deposits, helping your bike chain to run smoothly and last longer.
Key Features
- Foaming action lifts dirt off the chain for easier cleaning
- Provides a clean chain ready to be used in conjunction with Mint chain lubes
- Effective on vertical surfaces
- Safe to use on chains, swing arms, O, X and Z rings
- Regular cleaning of your chain will extend the life of your chain and maintain performance
- Mint scented
- Not tested on animals
