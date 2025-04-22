New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock Now

From B-roads to bubble baths!

MINT Foaming Chain Cleaner

OC213 RRP: £9.99

Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner creates a rich, clinging foam that lifts away dirt and debris, leaving your bike chain clean and also smelling minty fresh.

Specifically formulated to penetrate deep into the chain links to remove stubborn dirt, grime and oil deposits, helping your bike chain to run smoothly and last longer. Advertisement

Key Features

Foaming action lifts dirt off the chain for easier cleaning

Provides a clean chain ready to be used in conjunction with Mint chain lubes

Effective on vertical surfaces

Safe to use on chains, swing arms, O, X and Z rings

Regular cleaning of your chain will extend the life of your chain and maintain performance

Mint scented

Not tested on animals

