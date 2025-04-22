Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock Now New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock Now

NEW! MINT Foaming Chain Cleaner in stock now

Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner creates a rich, clinging foam that lifts away dirt and debris, leaving your bike chain clean and also smelling minty fresh.
April 22, 2025

New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock NowFrom B-roads to bubble baths!

MINT Foaming Chain Cleaner

OC213 RRP: £9.99

Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner creates a rich, clinging foam that lifts away dirt and debris, leaving your bike chain clean and also smelling minty fresh.

Specifically formulated to penetrate deep into the chain links to remove stubborn dirt, grime and oil deposits, helping your bike chain to run smoothly and last longer.

Advertisement

Key Features

  • Foaming action lifts dirt off the chain for easier cleaning
  • Provides a clean chain ready to be used in conjunction with Mint chain lubes
  • Effective on vertical surfaces
  • Safe to use on chains, swing arms, O, X and Z rings
  • Regular cleaning of your chain will extend the life of your chain and maintain performance
  • Mint scented
  • Not tested on animals

Click here for more info on the Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages
Oxford Products Accessories
Oxford Products Apparel
Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

New! Mint Foaming Chain Cleaner In Stock Now

*When you purchase through some links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more