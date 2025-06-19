Ajn Steelstock Kawasaki Unveils One-Off Livery For Snetterton

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship roars back into action, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki race team has unveiled a unique yellow livery scheme for this weekend, in recognition of the iconic Kawasaki Z1.

With Snetterton being AJN Steelstock’s ‘home’ round, the team has created a unique one-off livery to celebrate. The iconic Kawasaki green has been replaced with a vibrant yellow, a nod to the Candy Yellow Z1 that ignited a life-long love of motorcycles and motorcycle racing for AJN Steelstock’s Joint Managing Director, Alan Boyden.

Both Christian Iddon’s and Max Cook’s Ninja ZX-10RRs will be adorned in the new colourways, while both riders will have matching leathers and the team garage will also have a new look for the weekend.

In addition to the special livery, Alan will also be bringing along some of his own stunning collection of Kawasakis to display outside the team’s hospitality unit, including an original 1973 Z1, a 1974 Z1A, a 1975 Z1B, a 1976 Z900-A4, a 1979 six-cylinder Z1300, a 1984 Eddie Lawson Replica, a Z900RS and even a Ninja H2 Carbon! Advertisement

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“What can I say? This design is absolutely stunning! The AJN Steelstock Kawasaki ZX-10RR’s always stand out on track, but this has taken it to another level. I can’t wait to see the bikes in action this weekend and look forward to customers having the chance to see Alan’s display of both modern and heritage Kawasakis trackside.”

Alan Boyden, AJN Steelstock’s Joint Managing Director:

“The Kawasaki Z1 is a classic and a true motorcycling icon. Launched in 1972, it set the bar for high-performance motorcycling and kick-started the concept of the Superbike.

What better way to celebrate the Z1’s iconic status than a special livery for the current ZX-10RR Superbikes and watching them compete for top honours at our home round at Snetterton. We can’t wait to see Max and Christian out on the track.”

