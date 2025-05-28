Confidential: The Secret To Deeper Clean And Brighter Shine, With Less Effort

Shhhh… This is just between us, right! If you want to know how to clean your motorcycle with less effort, yet make it cleaner, shinier and better maintained, here’s a bit of good news for you…

MotoClean is more than just another bright-coloured bike wash. It’s a UK-based company with a whole range of motorcycle cleaning and maintenance products, run by real bikers with personal understanding of what it takes to keep your pride and joy clean, shiny and protected.

The flagship product in the MotoClean range is the MotoClean Gel Bike Wash, a powerful cleaner and de-greaser with an advanced gel formulation which actively removes dirt and grease by clinging to even the most stubborn grime in every nook and cranny. The result? A deeper, high-performance clean that leaves your motorcycle spotless, streak-free, and without watermarks. The pH-neutral, biodegradable product is safe to use on all components, including paint, engine, chrome, and rubber.

The gel formula ensures the bike wash doesn’t run off the motorcycle like liquid cleaners, but sticks to the surfaces you want to clean. This gives it a longer time to be in contact, break down and remove dirt, making the job of cleaning your bike easier and quicker. It’s also friendlier on the wallet, as users will need less of the Gel Bike Wash due to less dripping. You can even use it in rain without worrying it’ll wash off before the dirt goes with it.

MotoClean Gel Bike Wash is sold in one litre spray bottles, which is enough for at least eight full bike washes, providing significantly higher number of washes compared to liquid alternatives, which only achieve around two to three full bike washes with the same amount of product.

The team behind MotoClean are all bikers themselves, and have been working in the industry for longer than they care to admit. This gives them the perfect vantage point for customer needs, and personal experience of cleaning motorcycles.

Tim Carmichael from MotoClean said: “We are all passionate bikers at MotoClean. Like most riders, we want to keep our bikes clean and well maintained, so it was vital for us to make MotoClean the best product range for the job. The first priority was to bring to market a bike wash that gets rid of even the toughest grime and muck on the bike. That’s why we went for a gel formula that sticks to the surfaces better than liquid cleaners; the longer contact time means deeper clean and spotless, streak-free finish.

“What we managed to achieve in the process is a bike wash that makes the job easier, too. Because of the gel formula, you can spray it on your motorcycle and leave it for a moment to work on the grime as it doesn’t drip off the bike and end up on the floor. Then it’s just a case of a quick scrub and rinse, and I bet a lot of people will be surprised how clean and shiny the bike is after just a quick wash.”

Other products in the MotoClean range – Brake Cleaner, Chain Lube, Maintenance Spray and Apparel Care – work with the Gel Bike Wash to offer a full toolkit for anyone wanting to keep their bike and apparel in top condition.

MotoClean 2025 range includes: