Indian Motorcycle UK offers low-rate finance or contribution towards purchase or merchandise in ‘Ride With Us’ campaign across all models.

2023 Indian FTR from £149 per month on PCP

2023/4 Indian Pursuit from £359 per month on PCP

Or contribution towards purchase or merchandise for riders not looking for finance

Indian Motorcycle UK has launched their end-of-season ‘Ride With Us’ campaign which offers a low-rate finance option or, for those not looking for finance, the choice of a contribution towards the motorcycle purchase or for use towards official Indian Motorcycle merchandise across all models in the lineup. The ‘Ride With Us’ campaign offers customers the flexibility to ride away on their dream bikes with either low monthly payments or contributions towards their purchase of parts, garments and accessories when purchasing selected new Indian Motorcycle models by December 31st 2024.

In addition, included with every purchase of a new Indian Motorcycle is 12 months RAC Roadside cover, a welcome pack for first-time buyers including a pin and patch, plus lifetime membership to the Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR) community whose dealer-supported rider group organise planned rides, events, meetings, and other activities for owners to get together, socialise and share their passion for their motorcycles.

3.0% APR representative over 3 years for:

2023 Indian FTR models

The limited-time low-rate 3% APR representative PCP finance sees monthly payments from £149.00 per month for selected new MY23 Indian FTR models when purchased by December 31st 2024 at an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership. Alternatively, these models are included in the contribution offers for those who don’t need finance.

3.0 % APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.

– See the representative finance examples below.

5.9% APR representative over 3 years for:

2023 Indian Scout models

2023/4 Indian Motorcycle Tourer and Bagger models

Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Pursuit

The limited-time low-rate 5.9% APR representative PCP finance sees monthly payments from £169.00 per month for selected new MY23 Indian Scout models with offers on select Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain, Indian Roadmaster up to the range-topping Indian Pursuit from £359.00 per month when purchased by December 31st 2024 at an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership. Alternatively, these models are included in the contribution offers for those who don’t need finance.

5.9% APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.

– See the representative finance examples below.

9.9% APR representative over 3 years for:

2023 Indian Chief models

The limited-time low-rate 9.0% APR representative PCP finance sees monthly payments from £279.00 per month for selected new MY23 Indian Sport Chief models when purchased by December 31st 2024 at an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership. Alternatively, these models are included in the contribution offers for those who don’t need finance.

9.0% APR finance under Personal Contract Plan or Hire Purchase.

– See the representative finance examples below.

£1000 contribution towards selected, new MY23 Scout models

£1500 contribution towards selected, new MY23/24 Chief models

£2000 contribution towards selected , new MY23/24 Tourer and Bagger models

As an alternative for buyers of these models, the £1,000 contribution ‘Ride With Us’ campaign offers the choice between a £1,000 contribution towards the purchase of selected models or £1,000 contribution towards Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories & clothing when purchased with selected, new Indian Motorcycle models before March 31st 2024.

MY23 Indian Scout

£1,000 contribution towards the purchase of a new MY23 Indian Scout

– Cannot be combined with Scout 5.9% APR finance

Or

£1,000 contribution towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.

– Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase.

– Cannot be combined with Scout 5.9% APR finance.

MY23 Indian Chief

£1,500 contribution towards the purchase of a new MY23 Indian Scout

– Cannot be combined with Chief 9.9% APR finance

Or

£1,500 contribution towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.

– Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase.

– Cannot be combined with Chief 9.9% APR finance.

MY23/24 Indian FTR, Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Pursuit

£2,000 contribution towards purchase of a new MY23/24 Indian FTR, Indian Springfield, Indian Chieftain, Indian Roadmaster, Indian Pursuit

– Cannot be combined with Indian FTR 3.0% APR finance.

– Cannot be combined with Tourer and Bagger 5.9% APR finance.

Or

£2,000 contribution towards official Indian Motorcycle parts, accessories or apparel.

– Items must be ordered simultaneously with the bike purchase.

– Cannot be combined with Indian FTR 3.0% APR finance.

– Cannot be combined with Tourer and Bagger 5.9% APR finance.

For full details of these and other offers, including finance examples for all models, terms and conditions, please visit the Offers page of the Indian Motorcycle UK website.

www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/offers/

To arrange a test ride, riders can visit their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership:

www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/find-a-dealer/map-view/

Finance Examples

Additional dealership & on-road charges apply and may vary between official Indian motorcycle dealerships.



PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY23 FTR 1200 Sport White Lightening/Indy Red – – 3.0% APR Representative

CASH PRICE £15,295.00 DEPOSIT £3162.75 DEPOSIT % 21% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £12,132.25 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £149.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £7,674.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £16,200.75 INTEREST RATE FIXED 2.93% REPRESENTATIVE APR 3.0% APR

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY23 Scout Bobber Sagebrush Smoke – – 5.9% APR Representative

CASH PRICE £14,295.00 DEPOSIT £2,836.91 DEPOSIT % 20% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £11,453.09 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £169.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £7,019.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £15,939.91 INTEREST RATE FIXED 5.71% REPRESENTATIVE APR 5.9% APR

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY24 Pursuit Limited Premium Sunset Red Metallic – 5.9% APR Representative

CASH PRICE £29,695.00 DEPOSIT £5,930.89 DEPOSIT % 20% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £23,764.11 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £359.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £14,223.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £33,077.89 INTEREST RATE FIXED 5.73% REPRESENTATIVE APR 5.9% APR

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

MY23 Sport Chief Black – 9.9% APR Representative

CASH PRICE £19,995.00 DEPOSIT £3,937.75 DEPOSIT % 20% TOTAL AMOUNT OF CREDIT £16,057.25 AGREEMENT DURATION 37 months PURCHASE FEE (INCLUDED IN OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT) £10.00 ANNUAL MILEAGE 4,000 36 MONTHLY PAYMENTS £279.00 OPTIONAL FINAL PAYMENT £9,826.00 TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE £23,807.75 INTEREST RATE FIXED 9.46% REPRESENTATIVE APR 9.9% APR

Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. This finance offer is only available through Indian Motorcycle Finance, which is a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff CF10 5BH. With Personal Contract Purchase you have the option at the end of the agreement to: (1) Return the motorcycle and not pay the Optional Final Repayment. If the motorcycle has exceeded the maximum agreed mileage, a charge of 7.2p (including VAT at 20%) will apply per excess mile. If the motorcycle is in good condition (fair wear and tear accepted) and has not exceeded 12,333 miles, you will have nothing further to pay. (2) Pay the Optional Final Repayment to own the motorcycle or (3) Part exchange the motorcycle subject to settlement of your existing finance agreement; new finance agreements are subject to status.

Indian Motorcycles can introduce you to a retailer which acts as a credit broker in their own right. The retailer may go on to introduce you to Indian Motorcycle Finance.​​​​​​​

