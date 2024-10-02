Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Richa Phantom 3 jacket now available in a new colour

Industry NewsApparelRicha
1 min.read
Richa Phantom 3 Jacket Now Available In A New ColourA year on from introducing its third generation of the Phantom jacket to riders, Richa has introduced a new colour of the fan-favourite for its 2024 collection.

Now available in Navy/Grey/Red for men and women, the Phantom 3 jacket can be found in UK dealers along with black and black/fluorescent yellow colour choices (for men and women), and black/dark grey (for men).

The AA-rated jacket offers protection through its high-abrasion-resistant fabric material combined with ripstop, with safety stitching in high-risk zones contributing to its maximum safety offering. The D3O® L1 protectors safeguard the shoulders and elbows – and are upgradable to Ghost or L2. The standard D3O® central back protector can be upgraded to D3O® viper L1 or L2 – and even further protection can be added with the optional D3O® chest protection L1.

Protection from the weather hasn’t been overlooked, as a waterproof 8,000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane can be worn under or over the jacket, helping to keep you dry in a sudden downpour. But when the temperature heats up, you’ll keep cool thanks to Richa’s Airtech Control System, which provides ventilation in key areas. Additional air ventilation zips at the lower sleeves can be adapted to the rider’s preference for further comfort.

Practicality is an intrinsic part of the Phantom 3’s design and Richa’s designers have provided riders with two outside pockets, one Napoleon pocket and three inside pockets to carry all the essentials. The Phantom 3 has a short connection zipper to connect the jacket with any compatible Richa trousers.

The Phantom 3 jacket is now available in four colours – a new Navy/Grey/Red option, Black, Black/Dark Grey and Black/Yellow – and is available in men’s sizes S-6XL. The jacket is also available in women’s sizes S-4XL and in Black and Black/Yellow colourways. The Phantom 3 jacket has an RRP from £199.99 for both men and women.

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

Previous article
Indian Motorcycle UK offers low-rate finance or contribution towards purchase
Next article
Yamaha Motor to collaborate with car company Caterham

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

