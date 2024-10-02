Richa Phantom 3 jacket now available in a new colour

A year on from introducing its third generation of the Phantom jacket to riders, Richa has introduced a new colour of the fan-favourite for its 2024 collection.

Now available in Navy/Grey/Red for men and women, the Phantom 3 jacket can be found in UK dealers along with black and black/fluorescent yellow colour choices (for men and women), and black/dark grey (for men).

The AA-rated jacket offers protection through its high-abrasion-resistant fabric material combined with ripstop, with safety stitching in high-risk zones contributing to its maximum safety offering. The D3O® L1 protectors safeguard the shoulders and elbows – and are upgradable to Ghost or L2. The standard D3O® central back protector can be upgraded to D3O® viper L1 or L2 – and even further protection can be added with the optional D3O® chest protection L1.

Protection from the weather hasn’t been overlooked, as a waterproof 8,000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane can be worn under or over the jacket, helping to keep you dry in a sudden downpour. But when the temperature heats up, you’ll keep cool thanks to Richa’s Airtech Control System, which provides ventilation in key areas. Additional air ventilation zips at the lower sleeves can be adapted to the rider’s preference for further comfort.

Practicality is an intrinsic part of the Phantom 3’s design and Richa’s designers have provided riders with two outside pockets, one Napoleon pocket and three inside pockets to carry all the essentials. The Phantom 3 has a short connection zipper to connect the jacket with any compatible Richa trousers.

The Phantom 3 jacket is now available in four colours – a new Navy/Grey/Red option, Black, Black/Dark Grey and Black/Yellow – and is available in men’s sizes S-6XL. The jacket is also available in women’s sizes S-4XL and in Black and Black/Yellow colourways. The Phantom 3 jacket has an RRP from £199.99 for both men and women.

For more Richa UK News check out our dedicated page Richa UK News

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com