Yamaha Motor to collaborate with car company Caterham

Developing and supplying an e-axle exclusively for prototype vehicles.

Yamaha Motor announced today its partnership in the development of a new electric sports coupé, referred to as ‘Project V,’ that is being led by Caterham EVo Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture). The collaboration aims to advance the project toward mass production and commercialisation.

Project V is a development project for an electric sports coupé that inherits Caterham’s DNA, which prioritises driving pleasure with the principles of light-weight, simple and fun-to-drive. Caterham initially unveiled the concept car Project V at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023 and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2024. Currently, in collaboration with Tokyo R&D Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, hereafter referred to as Tokyo R&D), they are progressing with the development and production of a prototype vehicle, targeting completion around mid-2025, with a view toward mass production and commercialisation.

Yamaha is independently developing the e-axle, a key component of the electric powertrain, and will supply its trial model for the Project V prototype. In terms of vehicle motion control, Yamaha will also provide the technologies and expertise, aiming to realise “Caterham Powered by Yamaha Motor.”

Yamaha has set a company-wide environmental goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Scope 3* emissions by 2050. The company is engaged in the development of advanced small and lightweight electric powertrains, which is Yamaha’s strength; in March 2024, Yamaha announced its entry as developer and supplier of high-performance electric powertrains into the Formula E World Championship.

To create a more sustainable world, Yamaha will continue promoting the research and development of technologies that contribute to sustainability.

*Emissions produced from Yamaha’s value chain, e.g., use of sold products.