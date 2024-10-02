Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Yamaha Motor to collaborate with car company Caterham

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesManufacturers
1 min.read
Yamaha Motor To Collaborate With Car Company Caterham
Caterham Sports Coupé concept Project V
Developing and supplying an e-axle exclusively for prototype vehicles.

Yamaha Motor announced today its partnership in the development of a new electric sports coupé, referred to as ‘Project V,’ that is being led by Caterham EVo Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture). The collaboration aims to advance the project toward mass production and commercialisation.

Project V is a development project for an electric sports coupé that inherits Caterham’s DNA, which prioritises driving pleasure with the principles of light-weight, simple and fun-to-drive. Caterham initially unveiled the concept car Project V at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023 and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2024. Currently, in collaboration with Tokyo R&D Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, hereafter referred to as Tokyo R&D), they are progressing with the development and production of a prototype vehicle, targeting completion around mid-2025, with a view toward mass production and commercialisation.

Yamaha is independently developing the e-axle, a key component of the  electric powertrain, and will supply its trial model for the Project V prototype. In terms of vehicle motion control, Yamaha will also provide the technologies and expertise, aiming to realise “Caterham Powered by Yamaha Motor.”

Yamaha has set a company-wide environmental goal to achieve carbon  neutrality in Scope 3* emissions by 2050. The company is engaged in the  development of advanced small and lightweight electric powertrains, which is Yamaha’s strength; in March 2024, Yamaha announced its entry as developer and supplier of high-performance electric powertrains into the  Formula E World Championship.

To create a more sustainable world, Yamaha will continue promoting the research and development of technologies that contribute to sustainability.

*Emissions produced from Yamaha’s value chain, e.g., use of sold products.

About us

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

