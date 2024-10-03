Thursday, October 3, 2024
Suzuki announces new colours and £650 off its GSX-S125

Suzuki Announces New Colours And £650 Off Its Gsx-s125Suzuki has released two new colour schemes for its naked street bike, the GSX-S125, and announced that the L-plate friendly machine – along with its faired stablemate, the GSX-R125 – will also be available with £650 off the RRP until 16 December, 2024.Suzuki Announces New Colours And £650 Off Its Gsx-s125

Available in dealerships now is a stylish new black and grey GSX-S125, which rolls on black wheels, while buyers looking for a more vibrant, standout colour scheme can select a black and red version with striking red wheels.Suzuki Announces New Colours And £650 Off Its Gsx-s125

The GSX-S and GSX-R125 use Suzuki’s free-revving, DOHC single cylinder engine that provides punchy acceleration, housed in a lightweight frame. The GSX-S125 sports angular, aggressive bodywork, while the GSX-R125 is wrapped in a full fairing.

Find out more about the GSX-S125 here. For information on the GSX-R125, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/Suzuki Announces New Colours And £650 Off Its Gsx-s125

8 New riders from the world to Guadix to the 2025 Rookies Cup

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

