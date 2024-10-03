Suzuki announces new colours and £650 off its GSX-S125

Suzuki has released two new colour schemes for its naked street bike, the GSX-S125, and announced that the L-plate friendly machine – along with its faired stablemate, the GSX-R125 – will also be available with £650 off the RRP until 16 December, 2024.

Available in dealerships now is a stylish new black and grey GSX-S125, which rolls on black wheels, while buyers looking for a more vibrant, standout colour scheme can select a black and red version with striking red wheels.

The GSX-S and GSX-R125 use Suzuki’s free-revving, DOHC single cylinder engine that provides punchy acceleration, housed in a lightweight frame. The GSX-S125 sports angular, aggressive bodywork, while the GSX-R125 is wrapped in a full fairing.

Find out more about the GSX-S125 here. For information on the GSX-R125, click here.

