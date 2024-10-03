Industry Initiatives Curb Motorcycle Theft

In a positive development for both the motorcycle industry and riders, the latest data reveals a significant decline in powered two-wheeler thefts.

The downward trend has been ongoing throughout 2024 marking a particularly steep decrease compared to previous years.

According to the latest figures, theft rates have fallen by 7.9% year-on-year, with the total number of stolen motorcycles for the first eight months of 2024 significantly lower than in recent history. This represents a substantial improvement from 2017, when theft levels were over 20% higher.

Industry initiatives, such as MCIA Secured, advancements in security technologies fitted by manufacturers, public awareness campaigns, and enhanced law enforcement collaboration, have been instrumental in reducing thefts of motorcycles and scooters. These combined efforts are starting to make a difference.

Looking ahead, the industry remains committed to investing in innovative technologies, and working closely with authorities to further reduce thefts. Riders are encouraged to stay vigilant and take proactive steps to secure their vehicles, as continued awareness and action are essential in maintaining the downward trend.

Tony Campbell, MCIA CEO says: “The sustained decrease in motorcycle thefts is a clear indication that coordinated industry-wide efforts are yielding positive results, providing hope for even lower theft rates in the future, and hopefully a reduction in insurance premiums.

Whilst this is encouraging news, the volumes of stolen motorcycles being recovered post theft has dropped significantly, meaning it is likely more are being shipped abroad. MCIA, representing the sector, are working closely with authorities to see what can be done at the main ports in order to understand the scale of the problem and put in place measures to combat the issue”.