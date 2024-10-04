Salač sets Motegi lap record for Day 1 honours, Ogura P4 on Friday

On a mixed conditions Friday at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) topped both FP and Practice 1 to head into Saturday as the rider to beat in the Moto2™ class.

The Czech rider’s new lap record, a 1:49.716, was 0.046s quicker than second place Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) as the Indonesian GP winner enjoys a fruitful Friday in Motegi. Third place went the way of Marcos Ramirez, the OnlyFans American Racing Team rider was also less than a tenth shy of top spot.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) was up the sharp end throughout the day on home turf as the World Championship leader goes into qualifying day fourth on the timesheets.

Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) completed the top five, 0.356s away from the summit, as rookie Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) also produced some good-looking pace in the afternoon stint to finish P6.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp), Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) were inside the top 10 as the quartet aim to try and keep themselves in with an outside shot at the title in Japan, while Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) finished outside the top 14 in P17.

Who will sail into the top 14 by the end of Practice 2, and what will we be greeted with on Saturday morning? Find out at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 in Motegi.

