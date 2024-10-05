Halo By Orthene shortlisted for MIA Technology and Innovation Award

Halo By Orthene has been shortlisted for the 2024 Motorsport Industry Association Business Excellence Awards for its world-leading motorsport brake fluid, Halo P1.

Halo P1 has been recognised for the Technology and Innovation Award as a result of the innovations, which build upon Orthene’s nearly 50 years of experience, to formulate Halo P1 to be the world’s best racing brake fluid.

Developed in-house by Halo By Orthene, a division of Orthene, the world’s largest specialist producer of brake fluid, Halo P1 is a dedicated motorsport brake fluid and the most advanced on the market. It offers the highest typical dry boiling point of 341°C (646°F) and unmatched incompressibility in the most extreme circumstances for unrivalled consistency of pedal feel and performance.

Halo P1 was launched in January 2024, but for the past two years the Halo By Orthene team has been trackside with race teams and performance OEMs to understand their challenges and needs. In its first season, it has already been adopted by teams on both sides of the Atlantic, and used to race-winning effect in machines competing in series from LMP2 to the British Touring Car Championship, British Superbike, NASCAR and more.

The MIA Business Excellence Awards recognise achievements and success at all levels from within the world-leading motorsport and high performance engineering industry.