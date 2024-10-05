Dixon times it right to claim pole, Ogura to start P9 on home turf

Tricky conditions were the name of the game in Moto2™ qualifying and timing the table-topping lap to perfection was Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team).

The Briton’s early 1:52.693 was enough to seal pole position by just 0.006s as Q1 graduate Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) secured his best Saturday result of the season in P2, while Indonesian GP winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) claimed P3.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) spearheads a second row that is made up of an on-song Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).

Row 3 is fronted by another Q1 graduate in the form of Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP), with the Belgian joined by two of the top three in the title chase – Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI).

There’s work to be done on Sunday for Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and MT Helmets – MSI’s Sergio Garcia as two 2024 race winners launch from P15 and P17 respectively.

Tune in for the latest title race twist at 12:15 (UTC +9)!

