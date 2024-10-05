Saturday, October 5, 2024
Dixon times it right to claim pole, Ogura to start P9 on home turf

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read
Dixon Times It Right To Claim Pole, Ogura To Start P9 On Home TurfTricky conditions were the name of the game in Moto2™ qualifying and timing the table-topping lap to perfection was Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team).

The Briton’s early 1:52.693 was enough to seal pole position by just 0.006s as Q1 graduate Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) secured his best Saturday result of the season in P2, while Indonesian GP winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) claimed P3.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) spearheads a second row that is made up of an on-song Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).

Row 3 is fronted by another Q1 graduate in the form of Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP), with the Belgian joined by two of the top three in the title chase – Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI).

There’s work to be done on Sunday for Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and MT Helmets – MSI’s Sergio Garcia as two 2024 race winners launch from P15 and P17 respectively.

Tune in for the latest title race twist at 12:15 (UTC +9)!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.comDixon Times It Right To Claim Pole, Ogura To Start P9 On Home Turf

Ortola sets lap record to pocket pole as Alonso faces match point from P3
Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at Motegi

