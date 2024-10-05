Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at Motegi

The Italian wins an incredible Tissot Sprint ahead of a charging Bastianini and Marquez, cutting the points gap to 15 as Martin fails to take a podium.

The gap in the Championship is back down to 15 points after a rollercoaster Tissot Sprint at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) lands the spoils as he stayed flawless under pressure at the front, taking over after a heartbreaker crash out the lead for rookie and polesitter Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

The podium behind was then decided by a spectacular Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) vs Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) showdown, before the two then also homed in on Bagnaia for an incredibly close finish over the line. Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) came home fourth, moving forward from a tough qualifying but unable to quite get into the rostrum fight.

Bagnaia got a scrappier start but was able to make it back, just getting it under control in the braking area to nab the holeshot from Acosta. Bastianini then briefly got ahead of Acosta in the early stages before the rookie hit back, and behind them Martin and Marquez had made big gains. After the first shuffle concluded, Bagnaia, Acosta, Bastianini and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the leading quartet ahead of a small gap back to the #89-#93 duo in fifth and sixth.

The fireworks started there on Lap 2. Marquez went for it at T10 and got it done, but the two stayed close together in the race to catch the front four and Martin wasn’t ultimately able to reply. There were then more fireworks at the front as Acosta went for a late dive for the lead at Turn 5, likewise making that stick and forcing Bagnaia to tuck in behind. Bastianini remained close company too, before the three gained a little more time in their wake as Binder pulled off to the side of the track with a technical issue, leaving some space.

From there, Acosta was on a charge. The rookie held the reigning Champion at bay looking comfortable enough, but then it all came apart. Already with his head in his hands as he slid across the gravel, the mistake was made and the win gone. Bagnaia took over in the lead, with Bastianini and Marquez on the chase.

Initially, it looked comfortable enough, but there were spots of rain threatening and the #93’s reputation preceded him. All over the back of Bastianini, he went for the move but the ‘Beast’ wasn’t for turning. Marquez was briefly ahead, the two were side-by-side, and then the #23 Ducati was sailing back up the inside. Somehow, Bastianini got it stopped and was back into second – and then the two started eating into Bagnaia’s lead.

Metre by metre, the gap to the front disappeared as the grey skies threatened again. But half a second proved the limit for the duo on the chase, and the #1 crossed the line ahead by just over a tenth, with all three covered by 0.349 at the flag. Bagnaia’s win cuts the gap back down to 15 points as Martin came home fourth, unable to get in the podium fight on Saturday.

Bastianini’s second place, meanwhile, keeps him just ahead of Marquez in the Championship and the two completing the podium ensures they make a gain – however small – on Martin overall…

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) finished P5, just able to stay ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) as his compatriot hounded him to the flag. In a big group battle behind, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) just came out on top ahead of Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) taking the final Sprint point as Marco Bezzeccchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) just missed out.

There was some home heartbreak for Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) as some unfortunate contact from his CASTROL Honda LCR teammate ended his final home Sprint as a full time rider early. Zarco was given a Long Lap penalty for the incident after also having come together Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) earlier in the race and will be looking for some amends on Sunday.

Sunday will be a whole new challenge as the weather may change again, the grid remains the same interesting mash up, and now we’ve seen some of what they’ve got – but by no means all. Can Acosta hit back to become the second youngest premier class winner? Will Bagnaia reign supreme? Or do the likes of Bastianini, Marquez and Martin have more up their sleeves? We’ll find out tomorrow at 14:00 (UTC+9) – don’t miss it!

