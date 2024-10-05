Ortola sets lap record to pocket pole as Alonso faces match point from P3

For the second weekend in a row, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) set a new lap record to take pole position – and what an effort it was.

The #48’s 1:54.781 was the only sub-1:55 lap of a session that was completed (amazingly) with rain in the air, as Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) finished 0.356s down in P2. Meanwhile, on match point Sunday in Motegi, Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) will launch from P3 as the #80 aims to wrap up the title tomorrow.

It was another strong qualifying for rookie Angel Piqueras. The Leopard Racing star will start from P4 on Sunday morning and is joined on Row 2 by home hero Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Australia’s Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports).

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) is Alonso’s chief chaser in the 2024 title race, but the #96 has a little more work to do off the grid than he would have liked. It’s a P9 slot for the Spaniard, just behind compatriots Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports).

Will it be a record-breaking day for Colombia’s Alonso, or will the title fight roll on for another week? Find out at 11:00 (UTC+9)!

