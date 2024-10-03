8 New riders from the world to Guadix to the 2025 Rookies Cup

Three days of intense track activity in Guadix in Southern Spain has produced a list of 8 riders who are invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2025.

120 riders from across the globe were invited to ride the special 250cc 4-stroke PreMoto3 in perfect weather with the assembled teenagers being split into two groups with half riding on Monday and the other half on Tuesday. 49 of them were invited to ride again on Wednesday with 8 names being read out at the end of the day including that of the 4th female to join the Cup.

Invited Riders

Beñat Fernandez (Spain)

David Da Costa (France)

Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan)

David Gonzalez (Spain)

Kerman Tinez (Venezuela)

Gabriel Tesini (San Marino)

Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam)

Alejandra Fernàndez (Spain)