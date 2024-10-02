Disrupt the ordinary with the all-new Vitpilen 801 from Husqvarna Mobility

From the BI-LED headlight to the roadster-inspired styling, the torquey parallel-twin redefines excitement on the road.

Own the road with the all-new and exciting Vitpilen 801 from Husqvarna Mobility. Beneath its perfectly balanced chassis, distinctive Bi-LED projector lens headlight, and roadster-inspired aesthetics, a compact and powerful parallel-twin engine delivers exceptional torque to the rear wheel with a simple twist of the wrist. The Vitpilen 801, available in two colour options, is expertly engineered to provide an engaging riding experience, whether navigating busy city streets or conquering the open road.

At the heart of the new Vitpilen 801 is the DOHC, 799 cc parallel-twin engine. Weighing just 52 kg without oil, the powerplant offers a peak power output of 105 hp at 9,250 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. These outstanding figures underline the performance of the engine, which features active crankcase evacuation and a semi-dry sump lubrication system to create long service intervals of 15,000 km or 9,300 miles.

Multiple state-of-the-art electronic rider aids add additional layers of customisation to the Vitpilen 801. A choice of four ride modes alters the engine performance, with Street, Sport and Rain as pre-set and the optional customisable Dynamic mode, ensuring maximum rideability on the road ahead. Together with Easy Shift, cornering ABS and cornering MTC, the street riding experience is exceptional in all conditions.

With the engine acting as a stressed member of the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, overall weight is kept to a minimum, resulting in an agile yet stable feeling on the roads. Enhancing the connection between the Vitpilen 801 and the tarmac, easily adjustable WP APEX suspension offers 140 mm of fork travel and 150 mm of shock travel, in addition to the cast alloy 17” wheels that are fitted with Michelin Road 6 tyres for the highest levels of grip.

Completing the premium build of the new Vitpilen 801 is an extensive list of components and technical hardware. For highly effective stopping power, a J.Juan brake system, together with Bosch ABS, delivers confidence-inspiring braking performance. Providing maximum stability under heavy braking is the Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC), which also maximises traction under hard acceleration.

A 5” TFT dashboard, featuring an optically bonded mineral glass display to prevent glare, is conveniently positioned in front of the handlebars. Once the rider has downloaded the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app onto their smartphone and connected it to the machine’s Connectivity Unit, Turn-by-Turn navigation is available, along with the option to control telephone calls and music selection.

Technical highlights:

New Bi-LED projector lens headlight with a separate light ring provides a unique and progressive identity

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame with engine as a stressed member

799 cc parallel-twin engine with 105 hp peak power and 87 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension provides exceptional comfort and performance on flowing roads and through narrow urban environments

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, Dynamic optional)

Cornering-sensitive Traction Control (allows for 10 levels of adjustable rear wheel slip in optional Dynamic mode)

Cutting-edge cornering ABS with switchable Supermoto mode (in the optional Dynamic ride mode)

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Optional Easy Shift function

Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone call-in/out, and music selection functionality from the rider’s smartphone

Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

Extensive range of Technical Accessories available