Three to the fore as new EWC season set for Le Mans lift-off

Mathieu Gines (Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul): “The track is not easy but the weather condition can be the hardest thing about it with the rain we can have, the cold, everything. But everybody knows the 24 Heures Motos all around the world and how crazy this race is, it’s like the Isle of Man TT.” Eemeli Lahti (TRT27 AZ Moto): “A 24-hour race is always tough but early in the year the weather can be anything and it’s a huge factor when thinking about the race. It’s also quite demanding physically.” Étienne Masson (Yoshimura SERT Motul: “We have a lot of opponents who are really strong and it will be difficult to fight our opponents. But our team have improved the bike one more time. I watch a lot of videos of the races, of our EWC races, but also I watch a lot of MotoGP. I work a lot on it because each year the bike needs an adaptation and we need to adapt with the electronic, with the tyres. It’s a lot of work to know, to be efficient on the bike. We can also improve on our decisions during the race. We can do a better season, but it will be difficult.” Johan Nigon (National Motos Honda FMA): “Let’s say that I won all the 24-hour races with my previous teams, but I never managed to put everything together in the same season to win the title. So I hope that with National Motos Honda FMA I will succeed. In any case, I am not focusing on that. I know that I am joining a very good team and that we can play at the front in each race. If it means smiling, I am in the best place.” Steven Odendaal (BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “We want to win this championship. We want to bring it home for BMW, for all the guys putting in countless hours in the workshop. I’m very excited to be with such experienced riders with proven talent to pursue this goal. I know I’m strong myself and I believe it’s going to be a power package. If we add all the ingredients together, I can only see one outcome.”