Three to the fore as new EWC season set for Le Mans lift-off

|A new and exciting era will be ushered in when the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship hits the track at Le Mans next week (17-20 April) for the 48th edition of the 24 Heures Motos.
To provide a more accessible and more affordable entry to the EWC Pyramid, a third category has been created for 2025. Running alongside Formula EWC for the FIM Endurance World Championship and the Superstock-based FIM Endurance World Cup is the new FIM Endurance World Trophy for near-standard production motorcycles.
Created as the starting point on the pathway to the headlining Formula EWC category via Superstock and equipped by official tyre supplier Dunlop, the FIM Endurance World Trophy has been developed by EWC promoter Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports in close partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).
|Competitors race 1000cc motorcycles that closely resemble their roadgoing counterparts but with only basic modifications allowed to limit running costs and ensure the new class is accessible both financially and in performance terms.
With these targets in mind, only the standard fuel tank can be used and replaced during pitstops with the aid of a secured quick-release connector rather than by refuelling the motorcycle. A minimum pitstop time will be regulated for safety reasons.
Significantly, FIM Endurance World Trophy contenders get the opportunity to compete on track at the same time as the Formula EWC and Superstock riders and benefit from live broadcasting and exposure on the EWC’s official channels.
ARTEC, Green Team 42 Lycée St Claire and Team Super Moto Racing are the first FIM Endurance World Trophy entrants.
Julien Bonnet, part of the Green Team 42 Lycée St Claire rider attack, said: “The desire to make a more accessible category is a good thing. We need to provide answers to the budgetary issues of private teams. The championship cannot be done only with official teams and this production category should allow for more teams on the starting grid.”
|RECORD-BREAKING 41 PERMANENT TEAMS SIGN UP FOR EWC ACTION
A record-breaking 41 permanent teams are set for action when the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship fires up in France next week. The sky-high list for the 24 Heures Motos is the highest number achieved since Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports became EWC promoter in 2015 under a long-term agreement with the FIM. It's also a reflection of WBD Sports' tireless endeavour in transforming the EWC with an unrivalled live TV product and much more besides, achievements that have grown the popularity and widespread appeal of the EWC to new heights. While permanent team status doesn't require outfits to contest all four EWC events, it does provide them with myriad administrative and logistical benefits, plus coverage on the EWC's official website and social media channels.
|FORMULA EWC’S SUPER-FAST 16 ASSEMBLE
Sixteen teams will contest the top-level Formula EWC category, including 2024 title-winning squad Yoshimura SERT Motul, the 2023 champion outfit YART Yamaha and F.C.C. TSR Honda France, which claimed the crown in 2022. ERC Endurance, Team LRP Poland and Team Moto Ain return after a season away. The newly-named Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul embarks on its second Formula EWC bid, while Team Bolliger Switzerland is preparing to mount its 44th consecutive EWC campaign. KM99 becomes ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 through an exciting alliance Marc VDS Racing Team, which was founded by Marc-Oswald van der Straten-Ponthoz and has achieved considerable success competing on two wheels and four. Kawasaki Webike Trickstar has recruited double EWC champion Mike Di Meglio. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team completed the Pré-Test for the 24 Heures Motos on top of the timing screens. It’s a second Honda-powered EWC season for Tati Team AVA6 Racing and a 23rd EWC season for Maco Racing. Stalwart entrant Motobox Kremer Racing powered by 321 and Mana-Au Competition feature heavily revised rider line-ups. Wójcik Racing Team is focusing solely on its Formula EWC entry in 2025 having run a Superstock outfit as well in the past.
|NEW PERMANENT TEAMS SET FOR SUPERSTOCK SUCCESS CHASE
AG Racing Team, BGS Czech Team by Maco, HERT by Moto-Jungle Racing, Infini Team Flam Racing and T2C Racing are the new permanent Dunlop-equipped Superstock teams for 2025. Aviobike WRS and Revo-M2 ran as a combined entity in 2024 but are separate operations for the season ahead. National Motos Honda FMA is bidding for back-to-back crowns against a legion of long-term Superstock entrants, including the previous two title winners Team 33 Louit April Moto (2023) and Team Pompiers Igol CMS Motostore (2022), plus a host of established outfits. They include Dafy-RAC 41-Honda, Honda No Limits, JMA Racing Action Bike, Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki, Pitlane Endurance, Slider Endurance, Team Racing 85 by A2M2, Team202, 3ART Best of Bike, TRT27 AZ Moto, Uniserv Moto82, plus Team Étoile, a rapid newcomer in 2023. A total of 22 Superstock squads hold permanent status.
|EWC RIDERS SAID WHAT
Quotes from a selection of EWC riders follow:Julien Bonnet (Green Team 42 Lycée St Claire): “With the small original fuel tanks, we will do 50 per cent more refuelling. And with the change of tank, the refuelling will be much longer. In terms of the number of laps, we will be quite far from the other categories. On track, the best riders in the production category will be close to the average times of the Superstock riders.” Randy de Puniet (ELF Marc VDS Racing/KM99): “It will be tough because seven or eight bikes look close. This is good and this I’ve never seen since I’m in the EWC for almost nine years, eight bikes in six or seven tenths [of a second of each other] is good for the show. The target will be to keep our pace and avoid mistakes. If we can do that we will not be so far from the podium.”
Mike Di Meglio (Kawasaki Webike Trickstar): “Le Mans is hard because you never know what the weather will do in the night and early in the morning. So you need to be ready, you need to have a good pace and a bike that’s easy to ride fast. It’s fantastic to win here and the popularity and the media is more than when I was winning in the world championship in the past. It’s very important to win Le Mans, I hope we can try to do it.”
|Mathieu Gines (Maxxess by BMRT3D Pirelli Motul): “The track is not easy but the weather condition can be the hardest thing about it with the rain we can have, the cold, everything. But everybody knows the 24 Heures Motos all around the world and how crazy this race is, it’s like the Isle of Man TT.”
Eemeli Lahti (TRT27 AZ Moto): “A 24-hour race is always tough but early in the year the weather can be anything and it’s a huge factor when thinking about the race. It’s also quite demanding physically.”
Étienne Masson (Yoshimura SERT Motul: “We have a lot of opponents who are really strong and it will be difficult to fight our opponents. But our team have improved the bike one more time. I watch a lot of videos of the races, of our EWC races, but also I watch a lot of MotoGP. I work a lot on it because each year the bike needs an adaptation and we need to adapt with the electronic, with the tyres. It’s a lot of work to know, to be efficient on the bike. We can also improve on our decisions during the race. We can do a better season, but it will be difficult.”
Johan Nigon (National Motos Honda FMA): “Let’s say that I won all the 24-hour races with my previous teams, but I never managed to put everything together in the same season to win the title. So I hope that with National Motos Honda FMA I will succeed. In any case, I am not focusing on that. I know that I am joining a very good team and that we can play at the front in each race. If it means smiling, I am in the best place.”
Steven Odendaal (BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “We want to win this championship. We want to bring it home for BMW, for all the guys putting in countless hours in the workshop. I’m very excited to be with such experienced riders with proven talent to pursue this goal. I know I’m strong myself and I believe it’s going to be a power package. If we add all the ingredients together, I can only see one outcome.”
|Hikari Okubo (Team Étoile): “Last year, even though it was our first season, we came very close to becoming world champions. However, we still have the challenge of completing a 24-hour race, which remains a key milestone for us. This year, our goal is to deliver strong results as a united team, starting with the opening round at Le Mans. Ultimately, we aim to claim the title, and we will give it everything we have.”
Alan Techer (F.C.C. TSR Honda France): “It’s difficult at Le Mans because the stints are more than one hour in one stint. The track is small when you compare it to Spa, Suzuka or Paul Ricard so you don’t have a lot of time to breathe, and you need to stay focused.”
|PROVISIONAL KEY EWC TIMINGS (CET)
Wednesday 16 April
15h00: Parade from Circuit Bugatti to Place des Jacobins, Le Mans
15h45 (approx.): Autograph signing session followed by team presentation (Place des Jacobins, Le Mans)Thursday 17 April:
10h00-12h00: Free Practice
16h00-16h20: First Qualifying (Blue Riders)
16h30-16h50: First Qualifying (Yellow Riders)
17h00-17h20: First Qualifying (Red Riders)
17h30-17h50: First Qualifying (Green Riders)
20h30-22h00: Night PracticeFriday 18 April:
10h20-10h40: Second Qualifying (Blue Riders)
10h50-11h10: Second Qualifying (Yellow Riders)
11h20-11h40: Second Qualifying (Red Riders)
11h50-12h10: Second Qualifying (Green Riders)
12h15-12h25: Pole position photo sessions (Pitlane)
12h45: Post-qualifying press conference (Briefing Room 305)
Saturday 19 April:
Sunday 20 April:
|24 HEURES MOTOS ESSENTIALS
Where: Circuit Bugatti
Location: Automobile Club de l’Ouest – Circuit des 24 Heures, 72000 Le Mans, France
When: 17-20 April 2025
Track length: 4.185 kilometres
Race distance: 24 hoursBEST LAPS:
Qualifying: Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team (Niccolò Canepa, 1m34.708s, 2024)
Race: Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team (Niccolò Canepa, 1m35.791s, 2024)IN 100 WORDS:
Rather than the 13.626-kilometre Circuit de La Sarthe, the traditional EWC curtain-raiser takes place on the 4.185-kilometre Circuit Bugatti. The demanding layout comes complete with the famous Le Mans start/finish straight, Dunlop Esses and Ford Chicane, while a twisty infield ensures there’s little respite. Riders also face the prospect of shorter daylight hours and colder temperatures during the night and early morning. Although the inaugural 24 Heures Motos took place in 1978, when Jean-Claude Chemarin and Christian Léon rode a Honda to victory, the ACO staged its first motorbike race in 1912, long before the Circuit Bugatti’s September 1966 inauguration.
FAST FACTS:
|RECENT WINNERS:
2024: Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Étienne Masson, Dan Linfoot) 857 laps
2023: F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Josh Hook, Mike De Meglio, Alan Techer) 827 laps
2022: Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon, Sylvain Guintoli) 840 laps
2021: Yoshimura SERT Motul (Gregg Black, Xavier Siméon, Sylvain Guintoli) 855 laps
2020: F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Josh Hook, Freddy Foray, Mike De Meglio) 816 laps
|FIM ENDURANCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR REFRESHER
24 Heures Motos (Le Mans, France): 17-20 April
8 Hours of Spa Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium): 6-7 June
46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race (Suzuka, Japan): 1-3 August
Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France): 18-21 September
