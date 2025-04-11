MotoE back on track as Barcelona Test gets 2025 underway

The #40 starts strong as drama hits for reigning Champion Garzo in pre-season testing.

The FIM MotoE World Championship got their first track action of the year underway on Friday as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts their pre-season test. After a day of FP sessions on Friday, Saturday will see the field head out for a race simulation later in the day, and on Sunday they’ll run through a qualifying simulation too.

On Day 1, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) took to the top on the timesheets with a fastest lap of 1:47.428 in the third session, with some familiar faces also starting the year in and around the top five – the likes of Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team), Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) and Oscar Gutierrez (MSI Racing Team). The full timesheets are attached thanks to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

There was a big headline outside the timing screens too as reigning World Champion Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP) suffered a crash and broke the trapezium in his left hand. That sidelines him from the rest of the test before the #1 had managed to gain much track time at all, putting him on the back foot ahead of his title defence in 2025.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com