Rueda soars to Friday top spot in Doha

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) shone under the night lights of Lusail on Friday to lay an early Moto3 gauntlet down.

Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) was the Championship leader’s closest challenger in P2, the gap between the Spaniard and Japanese riders sitting at 0.244s, as Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) completed the top three.

A late crash for Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) following contact with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) didn’t cost the Italian a place in Q2, the experienced Foggia was fourth fastest on Friday evening, but Fernandez wasn’t able to find a time good enough for a top 14 spot. The #31 finished P16 as both Leopard Hondas find themselves in Q1 – David Almansa ending the day in P17.

Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) rounded out the fastest five, rookies Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) sail into Q2, with Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia) grabbing a late P14 to earn his first automatic Q2 place.

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page Advertisement

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com