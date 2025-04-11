Gonzalez returns to the top in Moto2 Practice, Dixon crashes

Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) snatched top spot with a late lap in Moto2 Practice, seeing the Spaniard back at the summit after an Americas GP to forget.

Gonzalez rocketed to P1 to finish ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) who was also able to move up to take P2. Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was P1 going into the final five minutes but was relegated to P3, but still managed to come away with one of his best results of his rookie season. Completing the top four is Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who improved to be just less than a tenth away from top spot.

Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) was the long-time leader but took the chequered flag to claim P5 and like Holgado, put in one of his best performances of the year. Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) was sixth and another rider who impressed, ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) and Marcos Ramirez (American Racing Team), with the Spaniard a late improver. David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) goes into Q2 directly for the first time in his rookie Moto2™ campaign with P9 whilst there was late drama for Championship leader Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) who crashed in the closing stages at Turn 15 but was able to walk away OK; he rounded out the top ten.

Scraping through into the top 14, Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun), Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team), Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) complete the order for the riders who managed to avoid Q1. Major names without the same advantage include Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), the duo were 17th and 18th.

