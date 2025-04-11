Morbidelli pinches P1 from Bagnaia, Marquez third on Friday

A new name emerges at the top in the desert and a familiar one returns as Martin gets back on track.

Friday belongs to a very fast Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) after a late lap sees the Italian oust compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) under the night lights at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. Marc Marquez ensured two Ducati Lenovo Team machines were in the top three, as World Champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) makes his much-anticipated return to MotoGP action – and thankfully, it was a trouble-free day for the #1.

THE FIGHT FOR Q2 ON FRIDAY

As time attack crunch time neared, Alex Marquez led the way with a 1:51.704 with the top three, including Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, split by 0.092s. Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was enjoying himself in the first 40 minutes, the Spaniard was fourth quickest ahead of the two Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team riders – Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

With 15 minutes to go, the first fresh soft Michelin rubber lap times were starting to come in. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) stuck their YZR-M1s into the top 10 before the goalposts were moved significantly – first by Morbidelli, then by Bagnaia. The latter’s first attack was a 1:50.975, 0.2s clear of his fellow Italian, as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) leapt to P3 ahead of Viñales.

That didn’t last long though. Di Giannantonio jumped to P3 before Marc Marquez moved his way into P2, 0.022s shy of Bagnaia. Then, after a slight lull in proceedings, we strapped in for the final flurry of rapid laps around Lusail on Friday.

Quartararo was a big mover. The 2021 World Champion ascended to P5 from outside the top 10, but that was quickly P6 as Di Giannantonio improved his PB to go to P3. Miller then crashed for the second time today, Turn 7 bit the Aussie, so that brought out the yellow flags.

That meant a lot of riders had one go at a final throw of the Practice dice. One of them was Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), the rookie rose to P9, as Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) landed a last gasp lap to pinch a Q2 place away from Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

YOUR AUTOMATIC Q2 CONTENDERS IN DOHA

Austin podium finisher Di Giannantonio heads into Saturday fourth behind the leading trio, with Championship leader Alex Marquez 0.4s away from Morbidelli’s pace in P5. That aforementioned top-class lap from Quartararo means ‘El Diablo’ doesn’t have to worry about Q2, the Yamaha star was sixth fastest ahead of Acosta, Viñales, Aldeguer and Zarco.

THE CHAMP RETURNS

Unsurprisingly given the circumstances, Martin will be facing Q1 – but that’s far from the point. 20 laps were completed on Friday evening for the reigning Champion and to be 1.5s away from top spot signals a decent first day back in the new office was had. It was great to see the 2024 title winner back, now let’s see if Martin can mount a top two attack in Q1 on Saturday…

Tune into Qatar GP qualifying at 15:40 local time (UTC +3), before the Tissot Sprint of the season gets going at 20:00.

