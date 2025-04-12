Bendsneyder delivers Dutch victory

A red flag reduced the Supersport race to 12 laps and it gave Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) a second bite of the cherry for a home victory.

The Dutch rider dropped to seventh at the initial start of the race but when it was restarted he was immediately more competitive. Running in the top two positions for the race duration he eased past Can Oncu at middle distance and opened a three second lead at the flag.

Starting from pole position Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) was a fast starter and opened a lead of over a second at one point. With Bendsneyder giving chase Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) kept the Dutchman honest and followed him past Oncu. The battle between Oncu and Manzi went to the final corner with Manzi coming out on top to continue his form of finishing first or second in all five races of the season.

The red flag was brought after a crash between Loic Arbel (Team Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production) and Eduardo Montero (D34G WorldSSP Racing Team). Arbel has been ruled out of tomorrow’s race through injury.

P1 – Bo Bensneyder ( MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

"It is amazing to win at home. After the big crash during the Superpole in Australia I knew that it was important to score points at Round 1, and to win in Portimao before coming here. The goal this weekend was to win again. We focused on the race distance and we did a good job. Our pace was strong and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's race."

Race 1 Results

1. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +3.228s

3. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +3.930s

4. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +6.298s

5. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +10.800s

6. Leonardo Taccini (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team) +10.924s

Fastest lap: Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) – 1’36.952s

