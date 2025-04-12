Ferrari wins MotoE race simulation, Casadei quickest on Saturday

The Italian comes through to take the win ahead of the LCR E-Team duo, but the 2023 Champion remains fastest overall.

The FIM MotoE World Championship continued their test on Saturday, and Day 2 was race simulation day. After some free practice time, the last action was a full run through the race procedure including lights out. After his incredible form so far in 2025, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) remains the fastest – but he didn’t quite take the spoils over seven laps.

That went to 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) as he defeated his compatriot by 0.192s, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) completing the podium. The LCR E-Team duo will be looking to hit back on Sunday in the qualifying simulation. Find the full results for each session below!

There was also an update later on Friday night about Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP). The #1 suffered a crash and it was reported he had broken the trapezium in his left hand, but after further scans it was confirmed it’s not fractured. Fantastic news for him and the season itself, although he remains out of the test action.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com