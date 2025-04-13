Double Dutch for Buis

A thrilling WorldSSP300 race went down to the wire. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) emerged with the victory in a photo finish where the Dutchman finished 0.001s ahead of David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI). Buis led six of the 12 laps.

By avoiding trouble at the final chicane Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) came through to finish third. It was the first podium of the season for the Spaniard who was a double Assen winner last year.

Having started from pole position Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) set the fastest lap during a stirring recovery ride. The Spaniard was penalised two Long Lap Penalties for a Race 1 incident but came back to fight for the win. Fernandez finished just off the podium in fifth position.

Championship Highlights

With three wins from four races Buis leads the World Championship by 13 points from Benat Fernandez and Julio Garcia who are joint second in the standings Advertisement

KTM lead the Manufacturers Championship by nine points from Kawasaki

P1 – Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

“I’ve never experienced something like this; it’s incredible. To take a double victory here in Assen is something that I couldn’t have even dreamed about. In the final corner, I made a mistake with my shifting and that’s why the other rider came very close. Luckily, I managed to stay in front and that’s what matters. For the next round, the goal is to score as many points as possible. Sometimes it’s a double win, sometimes it’s a fifth place but my aim is always to stay in the points and avoid getting taken out by other riders, even if that can happen.”

Race 2 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

2. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.001s

3. Daniel Mogeda (Pons Motosport Italika Racing) +0.656s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/