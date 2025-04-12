Gonzalez back on top to deny Dixon Doha pole

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) is on pole for the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, taking to the top by a tenth and a half to deny key rival Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) as the Brit was forced to settle for second.

The two have been duelling it out so far in 2025 and it looks like Doha will be no different…

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) completes a front row of familiar names, another tenths in arrears as he looks to kick start his 2025 title charge.

Q1: surprise names, expected graduates

In Q1 it was 2025 podium finish Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) moving through, the Australian just edging out Filip Salac (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) in the Triumph-powered push for Q2. Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun) joined them in moving through, with all four names who would expect more from qualifying – but got through to the fight for pole.



Q2: Gonzalez strikes back

It’s been almost a two-rider story so far in 2025 at the top and Gonzalez made it true again under the floodlights. He was on provisional pole as Dixon took a crack at it but could only manage second, but the two will expect to fight it out over race distance – and Canet, in third, will try and stop them. Advertisement

Fourth is Albert Arenas (Italjet Gresini Moto2) as his weekend of impressive pace continued in qualifying, and the same can be true of rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team) in fifth. Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (RW – Idrofoglia Racing GP) completes Row 2.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Salac, Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and Marcos Ramirez (American Racing Team) complete the top ten ahead of rookie David Alonso (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team).

