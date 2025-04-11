Garcia claims the spoils in Superpole

A short delay to Superpole delayed the action getting underway. In the early moments Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) set the pace but a red flag following a crash at Turn 5 for Giacomo Zannini (Kawasaki GP Project) brought out another red flag.

When the session resumed Garcia was the man to beat. The 18 year old Spaniard claimed his second career pole position with a time of 1’48.112.

Joining Garcia on the front row of the grid is his fellow Kawasaki rider David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI). Home hero Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) qualified on the outside of the front row.

P1 – Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport)

“Today was really good because I had a good feeling in FP1. The bike felt great and we could go into Superpole feeling good. I’m really happy to take pole position. My feeling is really good and I think it’s possible to push in the race tomorrow.”

Superpole Results

1. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) 1’48.112

2. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.364s

3. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +0.539s

4. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.613s

5. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.689s

6. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.830s

