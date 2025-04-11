Back to back poles for Oncu

Can Oncu had to wait until his 52nd Superpole to claim his first Superpole. The Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team had to wait two weeks for his second career pole position. Oncu claimed pole position by 0.550s.

A 1’36.734 was rewarded with a second front row start of the campaign for Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing). Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) rounded out the front row.

Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse), Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), the championship leader, form the second row of the grid.

The session ended with a red flag brought out for a Turn 5 crash involving Loris Veneman (EAB Racing Team) and Rafaele de Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing). De Rosa was taken to Assen Hospital for further assessments and his fitness will be reviewed before warm-up.

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha bLU cRU Evan Bros Team)

“I’m happy because I’ve been working very hard to get here. I’m on pole position again and I wasn’t expecting that this morning. It was very difficult in Free Practice but then Kenan arrived and like magic he watched some laps and said, ‘OK, I think you can do more.’ I did it, and I’m very happy. I just need to thank Kenan a lot, and Yamaha, and everyone who is working so hard. The race is always different but tomorrow the rhythm will show. I want to do a very good job in the race too.”

Superpole Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha bLU cRU Evan Bros Team) – 1’36.184

2. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) – +0.550

3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) – +0.581

4. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) – +0.710

5. Jaume Masià (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) – +0.968

6. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) – +0.995

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com