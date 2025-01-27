Pre-bookings now open: Aprilia Tuareg Rally & Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo

The all-new Aprilia Tuareg Rally, designed to deliver unmatched off-road performance and closely inspired by the race-winning version that, with Jacopo Cerutti, triumphed in the last two editions of the gruelling Africa Eco Race — a rally raid that follows the legendary Dakar routes — is now available. Online pre-booking is open until 24 February.

To secure one of the first units of the new Tuareg Rally, developed from Aprilia Racing’s invaluable expertise with the competition Tuareg, customers simply need to visit APRILIA.COM, select an authorised Aprilia dealership, and make an appointment. The Aprilia Tuareg Rally sells for £12,400 (ex-showroom).

From today, customers can also reserve the new and exclusive Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo by visiting MOTOGUZZI.COM. This special, limited and numbered edition of the modern Aquila adventure bike is designed for boundless travel, proudly bearing the prestigious name of the iconic Alpine pass.

Produced in just 2,758 units—a reference to the altitude of the legendary Stelvio Pass, opened to traffic in 1825 and now a must-visit destination for motorcycle enthusiasts—the Stelvio Duecento Tributo stands out with its dedicated colour scheme and comprehensive adventure-focused standard equipment. The Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo is yours for £16,800 (ex-showroom).

APRILIA TUAREG RALLY

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally is a production motorcycle with a racing spirit. The Tuareg Rally’s distinctly off-road character is immediately evident, with its high mudguard and a thicker aluminium skid plate, designed with a more protective shape for better mechanical impact resistance. Additional protections include sturdy hand guards with metal cores. A new chain guide is also standard and designed for extreme off-road use. For improved off-road control, special attention went to ergonomics, with a seat raised by 20 mm for easier transitions between seated and standing positions and a taller handlebar with a redesigned shape.

The heavy-duty spoked wheels with narrow Ergal rims come with knobbly tyres and inner tubes. The Kayaba suspension system offers a generous 240 mm of travel. It utilises linear K-rate springs instead of progressive ones, delivering improved off-road handling and greater rider control on uneven terrain. The stiffer suspension also reduces static sag, making the Tuareg Rally taller and increasing its actual suspension travel. The stand has an enlarged footplate for enhanced stability on soft or uneven surfaces.

A new engine mapping system, available across the Tuareg range, enhances throttle responsiveness to overcome obstacles more easily on the most demanding stretches.

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally has a dedicated SC Project exhaust system, complete with a fully titanium silencer, and features an aggressive, racing-style end cap with a generous 60 mm outlet.

The Tuareg Rally’s overall weight is reduced to 199 kg. It is fully fuelled and ready to ride.

The bike is available in the unmistakable ‘race replica’ Rally colour scheme, inspired by the multiple Dakar-winning Tuareg. The forks, wheel rims, and handlebars have a sporty gold anodised finish.

MOTO GUZZI STELVIO DUECENTO TRIBUTO

Based on the Moto Guzzi Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution, the Duecento Tributo version stands out for its exclusive, adventure-inspired colour scheme, reflecting the spirit of a motorcycle crafted to excel as a long-distance traveller. The livery, inspired by natural elements such as snowy white, is matched with blue and red graphics—colours commonly seen in technical clothing designed for high-altitude expeditions. Exclusive details, such as a design tracing the Stelvio Pass’s legendary hairpin bends and its geographical coordinates, further enrich the graphics.

Another feature that visually conveys its tireless touring spirit is the radiator grille, which prominently showcases the stylised ‘Aquila’ emblem.

The Stelvio Duecento Tributo is produced as a limited, numbered edition of 2,758 units, representing the 2,758-metre altitude of the Stelvio Pass, the highest road pass in Italy. The unit number appears on the handlebar riser.

The standard equipment handles any journey. Sharing the technical foundation of the Stelvio PFF Rider Assistance Solution, this model features an innovative rider assistance platform based on 4D Imaging Radar technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward. This system plays a key role in active safety, offering features such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

The equipment includes heated grips, heated comfort seats for both rider and passenger, a central stand, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a bi-directional quick-shift transmission, and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform.