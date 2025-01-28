AIROH: with MATHISSE II The New Era of the Flip up Helmets

AIROH presents the new MATHISSE II flip up helmet, the ideal balance between safety, comfort and innovative design.

With a chin guard rotation up to 180°, MATHISSE II boasts extra wide vision visor, excellent ventilation and ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net) for greater protection, the helmet is ECE 2206 approved and is compatible with Bluetooth communication systems.

The hypoallergenic, removable and washable inner linings guarantee maximum comfort, as does the visor which, thanks to its innovative features, ensures good visibility in all conditions, also thanks to the practical integrated sun visor. Available in a lot of different colours, the MATHISSE II helmet is the ideal choice for modern bikers.

The Italian reference company in the production of motorcycle helmets presents the new MATHISSE II, a flip-up helmet designed to offer the highest performance in terms of safety, practicality and style. In the helmet development, AIROH technicians have applied advanced technical solutions to a modern design, for this reason, MATHISSE II is a reliable and innovative choice for the most demanding bikers.

Made of HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic), a material that combines strength and lightness, MATHISSE II has a weight that starts from 1680 grams ± 50 g. It is available in four shells, covering sizes from XS to XXXL, ensures tailor-made comfort for every motorcyclist. The helmet is approved according to the ECE 2206 and P/J homologations, guaranteeing safety in both closed and open ways of use.

Among the most advanced features of this helmet stands out the ventilation system, composed of upper and chin air vents, both adjustable, in addition to the rear extractors, which ensure optimal air circulation even on long and demanding journeys. The extra wide vision visor, resistant to scratches and UV rays, offers excellent visibility, facilitated by the visor anti-fog position and the practical Pinlock® 120 XLT lens, essential elements to minimise the risk of fogging.

Furthermore, the integrated sun screen visor makes driving safe and comfortable in all light conditions. Supplied there are a Stop Wind and the aforementioned Pinlock® 120 XLT lens.

The inner linings of the MATHISSE II are made with Coolmax® technical fabrics, enriched with 2DRY, Microsense and Sanitised treatments, which make them hypoallergenic, breathable and comfortable. Removable and washable, the inner linings guarantee maximum comfort and optimal hygiene.

The helmet integrates the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) system, an exclusive solution that improves safety by absorbing rotational impacts more effectively. In addition, the MATHISSE II is prepared for the installation of Bluetooth communication systems, offering connectivity without compromising comfort.

With MATHISSE II, AIROH confirms its ability to innovate, responding to the needs of those looking for a reliable and functional helmet with a modern design. Available online on the AIROH website and at all authorized dealers, MATHISSE II is offered in a range of modern and attractive colours, to adapt to every style.

Suggested retail price starting from 299.99 euros.

DATA SHEET:

Shells and sizes: 4 (XS-S | M | L-XL| XXL-XXXL)

Weight: from 1680g ± 50g

Homologation: ECE 2206 and P/J approvals

Material: HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic)

Retention system: Micrometric System

Ventilation: top vent, rear extractor, chin vent

Visor: Extra wide vision, antifog position, scratch resistant, UV resistant, integrated Sun Visor

Inner linings: Coolmax®, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized treatments, removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Technology: ASN (AIROH Slinding Net)

Communication System Ready

Inside the box: Stop wind and Pinlock® 120 XLT

For information: https://www.airoh.com/