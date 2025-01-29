Thursday, January 30, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Sportsbikeshop to Open a Brand-New Store in Norwich

Industry NewsApparelDealer News
1 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

Sportsbikeshop To Open A Brand-new Store In Norwich9am. Saturday 1st February: Our tenth store is opening this Saturday in the fine city of Norwich! The all-new store is in the former Harley Davidson premises on Ber Street. It offers a huge range of motorcycle clothing, helmets and accessories ready for customers to try on with our awesome staff on hand to offer help and advice.

In addition to the store stocking over 6000 items, we’re also offering our unique ‘Try on or Buy’ service at Norwich. Customers can browse our full online catalogue before they visit and we’ll send most in-stock items to Norwich for customers to try on the very next day, free of charge, 7 days a week.

Sportsbikeshop is 20 years old this year and is now the UK’s largest motorcycle clothing and accessory retailer. We stock over 200,000 items in our Boston warehouse from over 250 top brands. Our award-winning website offers next day delivery, 7 days a week, with free UK mainland delivery and returns on any order over £25. We also offer a 365 day returns policy too!Sportsbikeshop To Open A Brand-new Store In Norwich

Our managing Director, Chris ‘Bernie’ Winters had this to say…
“Our Norwich store has been a long time coming as it’s taken us quite a while to find the perfect location. It’s our tenth store and will feature all the benefits of our other stores, including our ‘Try on or Buy’ reservation system – with this we’re pretty sure we’ve found the best way to link the full choice of the UK’s biggest biking website to a local store.”

Our other Sportsbikeshop stores are in Bristol, Reading, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Harlow, Birmingham, Preston, Glasgow and Boston, where our main warehouse is also based.Sportsbikeshop To Open A Brand-new Store In Norwich

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Joel Esteban to Step up With Red Bull KTM Tech3 to Replace Injured Jacob Roulstone
Next article
Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Weather disrupts final pre-season test as teams focus on Australia

Latest News 0
Day 2 of testing at Portimao marked the end of pre-season testing in Europe, as the paddock now prepares to travel to Phillip Island, Australia, for the Official Test, followed by the season opener.

ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup

BMW Motorrad 0
ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup with prize fund worth over £75,000 available.

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Dunlop 0
Partnership renewal sees Dunlop supply brand-new FIM Production World Trophy

Most Popular

Weather disrupts final pre-season test as teams focus on Australia

Latest News 0
Day 2 of testing at Portimao marked the end of pre-season testing in Europe, as the paddock now prepares to travel to Phillip Island, Australia, for the Official Test, followed by the season opener.

ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup

BMW Motorrad 0
ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup with prize fund worth over £75,000 available.

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Dunlop 0
Partnership renewal sees Dunlop supply brand-new FIM Production World Trophy

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Weather Disrupts Final Pre-season Test As Teams Focus On Australia

Weather disrupts final pre-season test as teams focus on Australia

Frank Duggan - 0