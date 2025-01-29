Sportsbikeshop to Open a Brand-New Store in Norwich

9am. Saturday 1st February: Our tenth store is opening this Saturday in the fine city of Norwich! The all-new store is in the former Harley Davidson premises on Ber Street. It offers a huge range of motorcycle clothing, helmets and accessories ready for customers to try on with our awesome staff on hand to offer help and advice.

In addition to the store stocking over 6000 items, we’re also offering our unique ‘Try on or Buy’ service at Norwich. Customers can browse our full online catalogue before they visit and we’ll send most in-stock items to Norwich for customers to try on the very next day, free of charge, 7 days a week.

Sportsbikeshop is 20 years old this year and is now the UK’s largest motorcycle clothing and accessory retailer. We stock over 200,000 items in our Boston warehouse from over 250 top brands. Our award-winning website offers next day delivery, 7 days a week, with free UK mainland delivery and returns on any order over £25. We also offer a 365 day returns policy too!

Our managing Director, Chris ‘Bernie’ Winters had this to say…

“Our Norwich store has been a long time coming as it’s taken us quite a while to find the perfect location. It’s our tenth store and will feature all the benefits of our other stores, including our ‘Try on or Buy’ reservation system – with this we’re pretty sure we’ve found the best way to link the full choice of the UK’s biggest biking website to a local store.”

Our other Sportsbikeshop stores are in Bristol, Reading, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Harlow, Birmingham, Preston, Glasgow and Boston, where our main warehouse is also based.