Zero Motorcycles Supercharges EV Adoption with Major Price Cuts in ‘GO Electric’ Incentive

Zero Motorcycles has launched its new ‘GO Electric’ incentive designed to remove a barrier to entry for EV motorcycles. Available on all 22’ and 23’ plate models.

Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in premium electric motorcycles, is making riding electric more accessible than ever with its new ‘GO Electric’ purchasing incentive—offering massive price reductions of up to £5,000 across its 2022 and 2023 models.

As the demand for zero-emission, high-performance motorcycles accelerates across Europe, Zero is removing financial barriers and putting more riders in the saddle of cutting-edge EV technology. From now until 31st March 2025, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on some of Zero’s 22’ and 23’ plate models – whether they’re looking for an exhilarating weekend ride or a game-changing daily commuter.

“This is the perfect time to make the switch to electric,” said Dale Robinson, UK Country Manager at Zero Motorcycles. “We know riders are eager to embrace the future of motorcycling, and with ‘GO Electric,’ we’re making it easier than ever. Whether you’re an experienced biker or brand new to two wheels, there’s never been a better moment to experience the power, efficiency, and pure thrill of a Zero Motorcycle. We’ve listened to the demand for lower prices in the EV market, and we’re thrilled to be making it easier than ever to own a Zero.”

For a limited time, riders can take advantage of discounts across all participating models:

2022 Models

DS & DSR: £5,000 off

FX, FXE, FXS: £2,500 off

2023 Models

DS, DSR & DSR/X: £4,200 off

S, SR, SR/F & SR/S: £4,200 off

FX & FXE: £2,500 off

Zero Motorcycles has long been at the forefront of the EV revolution, combining world-class performance with zero emissions and ultra-low running costs. With instant torque, cutting-edge tech, and an electrifying riding experience, Zero’s bikes are built for those who refuse to compromise on power and sustainability, with the future of riding at the heart of every decision they make.

This game-changing incentive is only available for a limited time. Find your nearest participating Zero Motorcycles dealer today and unlock huge savings on your next electric ride.

For more information and to locate a dealer, visit: https://zeromotorcycles.com/en-gb/consumer-financing

